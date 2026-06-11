ETV Bharat / state

Caught On CCTV: Gym Trainer Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi, Another Woman Injured In Firing

Hansi: Panic gripped Haryana's Hansi on Thursday after a gym operator-cum-trainer was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants near Fountain Chowk here during an early morning exercise session close to the gym.

The brazen attack has been captured on CCTV, police said.

The incident took place at around 5:25 AM when victim Kapil, a resident of Dalamwala village, was conducting a morning exercise session for several youths including women on the ramp outside a row of shops.

Caught On CCTV: Gym Trainer Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi, Another Woman Injured In Firing (ETV Bharat)

As per preliminary information, two bike-borne assailants wearing helmets arrived at the spot and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Eyewitnesses revealed that the attackers fired around 10 rounds within a few seconds.

Several bullets hit the gym trainer in the back and head. He died on the spot, police said.