Caught On CCTV: Gym Trainer Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi, Another Woman Injured In Firing
Considering the seriousness of the case, teams from the CIA unit and forensic department have been roped in to assist police in the investigation.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Hansi: Panic gripped Haryana's Hansi on Thursday after a gym operator-cum-trainer was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants near Fountain Chowk here during an early morning exercise session close to the gym.
The brazen attack has been captured on CCTV, police said.
The incident took place at around 5:25 AM when victim Kapil, a resident of Dalamwala village, was conducting a morning exercise session for several youths including women on the ramp outside a row of shops.
As per preliminary information, two bike-borne assailants wearing helmets arrived at the spot and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Eyewitnesses revealed that the attackers fired around 10 rounds within a few seconds.
Several bullets hit the gym trainer in the back and head. He died on the spot, police said.
During the firing, a young woman identified as Shikha, who was warming up at the location, was also injured after she was hit by pellet fragments. She was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where she is undergoing treatment.
Police said the entire footage of the attack has been retrieved and is being examined. The footage reportedly shows the assailants opening fire on the victim before escaping.
Receiving information, police teams reached the spot, cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Given the seriousness of the case, personnel from the CIA unit and forensic teams were also called in to assist with the investigation.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased had recently entered into a love marriage. Police said all possible angles are being investigated and no conclusions have been drawn so far.
Authorities are working to identify and trace the accused using CCTV footage and other evidence. Speaking to media, Vinod Kumar, a senior police official, said, "An investigation is currently underway. Both the accused will be identified and nabbed soon."
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