Gym Trainer Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Delhi's Aya Nagar
The gym trainer sustained 20 rounds of fire in the attack with police suspecting a personal enmity behind the attack.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: A gym trainer was shot dead by unidentified attackers at Aya Nagar village in Delhi on Monday. Police suspect personal enmity behind the killing.
The slain has been identified as Vijay Kumar, son of late Deshraj. It is understood that the attackers opened a barrage of fire on Kumar within the jurisdiction of the Fatehpur Beri police station at around 10 AM on Monday. Kumar reportedly received over 20 rounds in the attack. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Upon receiving the information, South DCP Anant Mittal along with his team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.
South DCP Anant Mittal stated that an FIR has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.
“Police teams are conducting raids at various locations. SSB personnel have also been deployed in Aya Nagar village to maintain law and order. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy following the increased police presence,” he said.
According to the Delhi Police, preliminary investigation suggests that personal enmity might be the motive behind the shooting. However, the exact cause of the incident, the identities of the assailants, and the reason why Vijay Kumar was targeted will only be revealed after a thorough investigation.
Locals state that incidents of firing have occurred in the area previously; a similar incident involving rapid gunfire took place just a few months ago. This latest incident has raised concerns regarding the security situation in the area.
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