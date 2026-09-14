ETV Bharat / state

Gym Trainer Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants In Delhi's Aya Nagar

New Delhi: A gym trainer was shot dead by unidentified attackers at Aya Nagar village in Delhi on Monday. Police suspect personal enmity behind the killing.

The slain has been identified as Vijay Kumar, son of late Deshraj. It is understood that the attackers opened a barrage of fire on Kumar within the jurisdiction of the Fatehpur Beri police station at around 10 AM on Monday. Kumar reportedly received over 20 rounds in the attack. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Upon receiving the information, South DCP Anant Mittal along with his team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

South DCP Anant Mittal stated that an FIR has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.