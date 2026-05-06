ETV Bharat / state

Gyan Bharatam Project Digitises 13.81 Lakh Manuscripts In Rajasthan Using AI

Jaipur: Under the Gyan Bharatam Project, India’s centuries-old knowledge tradition is getting a new lease of life digitally. In Rajasthan, a large-scale effort is already underway to digitise rare manuscripts, bringing handwritten heritage into the realm of modern technology.

Led by the Jawahar Bal Sahitya Academy, the initiative has identified 13.81 lakh manuscripts across the state. According to the academy’s secretary, Dr Rajneesh Garg, nearly 25% of India’s manuscripts are preserved in Rajasthan, many of them tucked away in private homes and personal collections.

Gyan Bharatam Project Digitises 13.81 Lakh Manuscripts In Rajasthan Using AI (ETV Bharat)

The digitisation work covering manuscripts from the 16th to 20th centuries is being carried out primarily in Jaipur and Delhi. "These documents are not just being scanned but also processed using Artificial Intelligence, enabling their conversion into 13 Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu," Garg informs.

Since April 5, the campaign has intensified in Jaipur, with teams going door-to-door to locate and collect manuscripts. So far, 34,000 new manuscripts have been identified, bringing to fore the vast, largely untapped archival wealth still lying in private custody.