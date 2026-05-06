Gyan Bharatam Project Digitises 13.81 Lakh Manuscripts In Rajasthan Using AI
Thousands of delicate manuscripts hidden in Rajasthan’s homes are being restored, digitised and translated using AI, opening access to India’s traditional knowledge for global research.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Jaipur: Under the Gyan Bharatam Project, India’s centuries-old knowledge tradition is getting a new lease of life digitally. In Rajasthan, a large-scale effort is already underway to digitise rare manuscripts, bringing handwritten heritage into the realm of modern technology.
Led by the Jawahar Bal Sahitya Academy, the initiative has identified 13.81 lakh manuscripts across the state. According to the academy’s secretary, Dr Rajneesh Garg, nearly 25% of India’s manuscripts are preserved in Rajasthan, many of them tucked away in private homes and personal collections.
The digitisation work covering manuscripts from the 16th to 20th centuries is being carried out primarily in Jaipur and Delhi. "These documents are not just being scanned but also processed using Artificial Intelligence, enabling their conversion into 13 Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu," Garg informs.
Since April 5, the campaign has intensified in Jaipur, with teams going door-to-door to locate and collect manuscripts. So far, 34,000 new manuscripts have been identified, bringing to fore the vast, largely untapped archival wealth still lying in private custody.
“Many manuscripts were found in poor condition, affected by fungus and decay. They are first restored and then digitised,” said Garg, highlighting the preservation challenges. He added that contributors retain ownership, original manuscripts are returned after digitisation, and copyright remains with the owners.
Officials believe the project will expand access to India’s intellectual heritage in a big way. Once digitised, these manuscripts are expected to enter the public domain, opening new avenues for research in fields such as Ayurveda, astrology and classical literature.
Project Snapshot:
- Over 200 scanning centres operational across India
- 13,81,009 manuscripts identified in Rajasthan
- 6,69,434 manuscripts already digitised
- 3,03,560 manuscripts found in Jaipur alone
Preservation efforts are underway in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar.
Experts say the initiative could transform how India’s traditional knowledge systems are studied, ensuring that rare texts, once confined to broken and decaying pages, become globally accessible digital resources.
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