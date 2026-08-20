ETV Bharat / state

Married Woman Dies By Suicide After Being Disgraced By Neighbour's Wife In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior: A woman allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after she was disgraced and mentally harassed by the wife of her neighbour with whom she had an extra-marital affair.

The married woman consumed poison in the Gwalior Old Cantonment police station area to end her life. It is alleged that she took the extreme step after the wife of her neighbour, with whom she had an extra-marital affair, played an audio recording of a conversation between her husband and the deceased on a music system. It is alleged that the neighbour's wife played the audio conversation loud so that the entire neighbourhood could hear it.

The deceased's husband filed a complaint at the Old Cantonment police station, alleging conspiracy, harassment, blackmail, and abetment to suicide against the neighbor and his wife, along with three others. The police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.

According to the police complaint, the woman was married approximately 15 years ago and has two children. Her husband sells fruits and had been to the market at the time of the incident. When he returned home in the evening, he found his wife unconscious in the house, with a bottle of poisonous substance lying nearby. He immediately rushed her to the hospital. However, she died during treatment two days later.