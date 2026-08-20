Married Woman Dies By Suicide After Being Disgraced By Neighbour's Wife In MP's Gwalior
The deceased was in an extra-marital affair with her neighbour and his wife played an audio recording of their conversation, reports Piyush Srivastava.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Gwalior: A woman allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after she was disgraced and mentally harassed by the wife of her neighbour with whom she had an extra-marital affair.
The married woman consumed poison in the Gwalior Old Cantonment police station area to end her life. It is alleged that she took the extreme step after the wife of her neighbour, with whom she had an extra-marital affair, played an audio recording of a conversation between her husband and the deceased on a music system. It is alleged that the neighbour's wife played the audio conversation loud so that the entire neighbourhood could hear it.
The deceased's husband filed a complaint at the Old Cantonment police station, alleging conspiracy, harassment, blackmail, and abetment to suicide against the neighbor and his wife, along with three others. The police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.
According to the police complaint, the woman was married approximately 15 years ago and has two children. Her husband sells fruits and had been to the market at the time of the incident. When he returned home in the evening, he found his wife unconscious in the house, with a bottle of poisonous substance lying nearby. He immediately rushed her to the hospital. However, she died during treatment two days later.
According to the deceased's husband, before dying, his wife told him about her affair with her neighbour. She also told him her conversation with her neighbour was recorded on his mobile phone, which his wife got hold of, and she played the recording on the home music system for the entire neighborhood.
The deceased's husband alleged his wife had been subjected to prolonged mental torture and blackmail by her lover, his wife, and other family members.
According to Old Cantonment police station in-charge Santosh Yadav, the police have registered an FIR and begun investigation. "We have seized a mobile phone recording of the conversation between the woman and her neighbour. Action is being taken based on the statements of the family members and the facts that have emerged so far," he said.
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