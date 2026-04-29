ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior: Thief Gets Stuck In Window, Spends Entire Night Before Arrest

Gwalior: In a bizarre incident, a thief was caught by his own silly mistake. The incident has come to light in an area under the limits of the Maharajpura Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

It has been learnt that the thief, Manoj, tried to break into an under-construction house in the DD Nagar area on Monday night with the intention of stealing steel reinforcement rods. To break the locked door of the room where the rods were kept, he tried to push his hand through an adjacent window. However, it got stuck so firmly in the iron grills on the window that he couldn't pull it out despite repeated attempts.

Consequently, he remained stuck in that position throughout the night, standing near the window with his hand stuck until dawn. When the building owner, Rajkumar Yadav, arrived on Tuesday morning, he found the thief trapped and informed the police, who rescued and arrested him subsequently.