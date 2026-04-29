Gwalior: Thief Gets Stuck In Window, Spends Entire Night Before Arrest
Police said the accused, Manoj, is a habitual offender specialising in theft of steel reinforcement bars who used to target mainly houses and under-construction buildings.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Gwalior: In a bizarre incident, a thief was caught by his own silly mistake. The incident has come to light in an area under the limits of the Maharajpura Police Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.
It has been learnt that the thief, Manoj, tried to break into an under-construction house in the DD Nagar area on Monday night with the intention of stealing steel reinforcement rods. To break the locked door of the room where the rods were kept, he tried to push his hand through an adjacent window. However, it got stuck so firmly in the iron grills on the window that he couldn't pull it out despite repeated attempts.
Consequently, he remained stuck in that position throughout the night, standing near the window with his hand stuck until dawn. When the building owner, Rajkumar Yadav, arrived on Tuesday morning, he found the thief trapped and informed the police, who rescued and arrested him subsequently.
Before the police arrived, the neighbours took the opportunity to confront Manoj. They grilled him thoroughly about how many thefts he has committed, and the number of police cases registered against him. In reply, Manoj said, "I have committed between eight thefts so far and have secured bail in some of those cases."
A remarkable aspect of the case is that, while people typically tend to pounce on and physically assault a thief before his arrest, the locals here displayed benevolence and merely sought information regarding his background.
Yashwant Goyal, in charge of the Maharajpura police station, said, "We received a call on Tuesday morning from the building owner about details of the incident. The locals handed the thief over to the police. He is a habitual offender specialising in theft of steel reinforcement bars. He used to target houses and under-construction buildings. Numerous cases have been registered against him across various police stations in Gwalior and Malanpur. He is currently being interrogated."
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