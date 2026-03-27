ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior Tragedy: Five Killed, Several Injured After Speeding SUV Rams Auto-Rickshaw Near Thatipur

The auto which was carrying nine passengers who were returning from the Sheetla Mata Temple ( ETV Bharat )

Gwalior: In a devastating accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, five people were killed on the spot and four others, including two children, sustained serious injuries after a speeding Scorpio SUV crashed into an auto-rickshaw in the Thatipur police station area in the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am near Jain temple, ahead of the Parshuram intersection. The SUV, reportedly being driven at high speed, had earlier hit another vehicle near the bus stand, prompting a police pursuit on First Response Vehicle (FRV). "The Scorpio was at a very high speed and hit an e-rickshaw at the bus stand earlier. The police (FRV team) then tried to stop him and was also following him," an eyewitness said.

Despite this, the driver continued recklessly and rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying nine passengers returning from the Sheetla Mata Temple.

The impact of the collision forced the auto into a roadside tree, resulting in the catastrophic damage. Five occupants of the auto died instantly, while the injured were rushed to the Trauma Centre of a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham Shakya, his wife Shagun Shakya, Shagun’s mother Preeti Kashyap, Shubham’s uncle Indrajit Shakya, and his wife Leela Shakya. All were members of the same extended family. Among the injured are two children - five-year-old Priyansh and six-year-old Aarav - along with a woman and the auto driver.