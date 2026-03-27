Gwalior Tragedy: Five Killed, Several Injured After Speeding SUV Rams Auto-Rickshaw Near Thatipur
Five people have died and a few others have been injured after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto-rickshaw, triggering a deadly chain of events.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Gwalior: In a devastating accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, five people were killed on the spot and four others, including two children, sustained serious injuries after a speeding Scorpio SUV crashed into an auto-rickshaw in the Thatipur police station area in the wee hours of Friday.
According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am near Jain temple, ahead of the Parshuram intersection. The SUV, reportedly being driven at high speed, had earlier hit another vehicle near the bus stand, prompting a police pursuit on First Response Vehicle (FRV). "The Scorpio was at a very high speed and hit an e-rickshaw at the bus stand earlier. The police (FRV team) then tried to stop him and was also following him," an eyewitness said.
Despite this, the driver continued recklessly and rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying nine passengers returning from the Sheetla Mata Temple.
The impact of the collision forced the auto into a roadside tree, resulting in the catastrophic damage. Five occupants of the auto died instantly, while the injured were rushed to the Trauma Centre of a nearby hospital for treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Shubham Shakya, his wife Shagun Shakya, Shagun’s mother Preeti Kashyap, Shubham’s uncle Indrajit Shakya, and his wife Leela Shakya. All were members of the same extended family. Among the injured are two children - five-year-old Priyansh and six-year-old Aarav - along with a woman and the auto driver.
Doctors said the children are now out of danger, while the auto driver remains in critical condition with a severe head injury.
Police officials confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Jayarogya Hospital. "There were nine passengers in the auto. Five have died, and four are undergoing treatment,'' said Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Kumar Soni.
Investigations revealed that the SUV driver, the only occupant, fled the scene after the crash but was later apprehended by the police. The vehicle has also been seized.
Authorities are also probing whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. "Family members suspect drunk driving. The accused has been taken into custody, and a medical examination is underway," the official said.