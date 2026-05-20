ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior Reel Creator Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Gwalior: A social media reel creator, who got married a year ago, died under suspicious circumstances a week ago in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Her family has claimed that before her death, she had called them pleading to be rescued from her in-laws. However, the in-laws' side has termed it a case of suicide. Police are now investigating the matter from all angles.

Palak was a resident of Suraiyapura in the Murar police station area of Gwalior. She used to create Instagram reels and had more than 10,000 followers. For her, social media had become an important part of her life and she used to post one reel every day.

She married Amit Rajak, an outsourced employee with the Air Force, on April 24, 2025. The woman's family alleged that ever since the marriage, her in-laws had harassed her over demands for a gold chain and a car.

Reel Reflected Her Emotional Pain

Recently, Palak had completed one year of marriage, but she had already informed her family members about the harassment she was allegedly facing. According to her relatives, her mental condition had also started deteriorating.

Three days before her death, she had posted a reel on social media with the caption: "Smiling outside, broken inside". The reel featured her photographs along with edited reference clips depicting emotional distress and hopelessness.

Palak’s brother Prince said, "We got the news of her death on May 12, but around 6.14 pm, nearly half an hour before her death, Palak had called me. She was crying and asking us to come and take her home."

He alleged, "We told her not to worry and said we were coming immediately. We left for her in-laws' house, but on the way, we received a call from her in-laws informing us that she had committed suicide. But Palak could never do something like this."