Gwalior Reel Creator Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
Police are investigating the Instagram reel creator's death case after her family alleged dowry harassment and murder by in-laws.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Gwalior: A social media reel creator, who got married a year ago, died under suspicious circumstances a week ago in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Her family has claimed that before her death, she had called them pleading to be rescued from her in-laws. However, the in-laws' side has termed it a case of suicide. Police are now investigating the matter from all angles.
Palak was a resident of Suraiyapura in the Murar police station area of Gwalior. She used to create Instagram reels and had more than 10,000 followers. For her, social media had become an important part of her life and she used to post one reel every day.
She married Amit Rajak, an outsourced employee with the Air Force, on April 24, 2025. The woman's family alleged that ever since the marriage, her in-laws had harassed her over demands for a gold chain and a car.
Reel Reflected Her Emotional Pain
Recently, Palak had completed one year of marriage, but she had already informed her family members about the harassment she was allegedly facing. According to her relatives, her mental condition had also started deteriorating.
Three days before her death, she had posted a reel on social media with the caption: "Smiling outside, broken inside". The reel featured her photographs along with edited reference clips depicting emotional distress and hopelessness.
Palak’s brother Prince said, "We got the news of her death on May 12, but around 6.14 pm, nearly half an hour before her death, Palak had called me. She was crying and asking us to come and take her home."
He alleged, "We told her not to worry and said we were coming immediately. We left for her in-laws' house, but on the way, we received a call from her in-laws informing us that she had committed suicide. But Palak could never do something like this."
Final Call To Father
Prince added that after speaking to him, Palak also called her father and cried for help. "She told our father, 'Take me away from here, otherwise these people will kill me'," he claimed.
The woman's family has accused her in-laws of murder. Following the incident, relatives staged a road blockade protest in Gwalior on May 13 while keeping her body on the road. After the protest, Murar police conducted a short post-mortem examination, which reportedly indicated death by hanging. However, Palak’s family continues to allege murder and demand justice.
Allegations Of Repeated Disputes Over Car Demand
Palak's relative, Prabhat, also alleged that disputes frequently occurred at her in-laws' home. "We often heard about fights at her marital home, but we thought minor disagreements happen after marriage, so we stayed quiet. Her husband Amit also did not speak much about it, but her mother-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly created disputes almost every day over the demand for a car," he said.
Following the allegations by the family and the social media reels that surfaced after the incident, police have intensified the investigation. DSP Headquarters Robin Jain said, "This is a serious matter and all aspects are being examined in the case."
"The reels circulating on social media are also being analysed and will be investigated. The allegations made by the family members are also under investigation," he added.
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