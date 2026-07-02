ETV Bharat / state

SIT Formed To Trace Missing 'Laddu Gopal' Idol In Gwalior After Devotee's Emotional Appeal

Gwalior: The Gwalior Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace a missing idol of Laddu Gopal, following an emotional appeal by a young woman who considers the deity her younger brother.

The SIT was formed on the directions of Gwalior Inspector General (IG) Arvind Saxena, after Vijaya Sharma approached him seeking help in finding the idol, which went missing nearly five months ago.

According to Vijaya, the Laddu Gopal idol disappeared on January 29, 2026, while she was shopping for ornaments and decorations for the deity at Maharaj Bada market along with her sister.

She said she had temporarily placed the idol at a shop while making purchases. When she returned after some time, the idol was missing. Vijaya alleged that although she approached the Madhavganj Police Station soon after the incident, a formal missing complaint was not registered. Police reportedly noted down her mobile number, but no breakthrough followed.