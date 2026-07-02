SIT Formed To Trace Missing 'Laddu Gopal' Idol In Gwalior After Devotee's Emotional Appeal
The Laddu Gopal idol disappeared on January 29, 2026, while Vijaya was shopping for ornaments and decorations for the deity at Maharaj Bada market.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Gwalior: The Gwalior Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace a missing idol of Laddu Gopal, following an emotional appeal by a young woman who considers the deity her younger brother.
The SIT was formed on the directions of Gwalior Inspector General (IG) Arvind Saxena, after Vijaya Sharma approached him seeking help in finding the idol, which went missing nearly five months ago.
According to Vijaya, the Laddu Gopal idol disappeared on January 29, 2026, while she was shopping for ornaments and decorations for the deity at Maharaj Bada market along with her sister.
She said she had temporarily placed the idol at a shop while making purchases. When she returned after some time, the idol was missing. Vijaya alleged that although she approached the Madhavganj Police Station soon after the incident, a formal missing complaint was not registered. Police reportedly noted down her mobile number, but no breakthrough followed.
Refusing to give up hope, Vijaya has since been visiting Maharaj Bada market every day in search of the idol. "For me, Laddu Gopal is not merely an idol or a deity. He is like my younger brother. I tie Rakhi to him, apply tilak and speak to him every day," she said while appealing to the police.
After months of unsuccessful efforts and repeated visits to police officials, Vijaya and her elder sister approached IG Arvind Saxena directly. Moved by her devotion and emotional attachment, the IG directed that a SIT be constituted to trace the missing idol.
Following the instructions, CSP Kiran Ahirwar formed an SIT comprising six police personnel drawn from Madhavganj, Kotwali and Janakganj police stations.
Confirming the development, IG Arvind Saxena said the police were treating the matter with seriousness. "It is deeply distressing for a devotee to be separated from the deity they worship. A young woman approached us with her complaint, and based on her appeal, we have constituted an SIT. We hope the Gwalior Police will make every effort to recover the Laddu Gopal idol," he said.
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