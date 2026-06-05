ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior Honour Killing: Divorcee Killed By Father, Brother; Body Burnt In Field, Remains Recovered After 26 Days

Gwalior: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 33-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Dabra area was allegedly murdered by her father and brother for entering into a relationship with another man after her divorce. Police said the accused father-son duo later burnt her body in a field and buried the remaining bones and ashes in an attempt to erase all evidence.

The matter came to light on Thursday, almost 26 days after the incident took place. The victim has been identified as Julie Gurjar of Lakhiya village.

Gwalior ASP Jayaraj Kuber said, "A missing person complaint was lodged at Dabra Rural Police Station on May 4-5. The family had informed police that their daughter Julie has been missing from home since May 4. A team of police immediately launched a search and traced the woman on May 7, after which she was handed back to her family."

According to ASP Kuber, a few days later, police received fresh information suggesting that Julie had once again gone missing and that her family might have harmed her.