Gwalior Honour Killing: Divorcee Killed By Father, Brother; Body Burnt In Field, Remains Recovered After 26 Days
Police said the family not only killed the woman but also tried to destroy evidence by burning her body in a field after the murder.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:11 AM IST
Gwalior: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 33-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Dabra area was allegedly murdered by her father and brother for entering into a relationship with another man after her divorce. Police said the accused father-son duo later burnt her body in a field and buried the remaining bones and ashes in an attempt to erase all evidence.
The matter came to light on Thursday, almost 26 days after the incident took place. The victim has been identified as Julie Gurjar of Lakhiya village.
Gwalior ASP Jayaraj Kuber said, "A missing person complaint was lodged at Dabra Rural Police Station on May 4-5. The family had informed police that their daughter Julie has been missing from home since May 4. A team of police immediately launched a search and traced the woman on May 7, after which she was handed back to her family."
According to ASP Kuber, a few days later, police received fresh information suggesting that Julie had once again gone missing and that her family might have harmed her.
Acting on the tip-off, police questioned her family members on Wednesday evening. "Initially, the woman's father and brother tried to mislead investigators, but later they confessed to killing Julie," the police official said.
Police said Julie was divorced and had been living at her parental home. During this period, she reportedly developed a relationship with a man named Rohit from the same village and started living with him. However, Julie's father and brother opposed the relationship and allegedly killed her.
Narrating the sequence of events, ASP Kuber said, "The accused first attempted to make the death appear like a suicide. They later shifted Julie's body and cow-dung cakes on a tractor to a field, where they allegedly burnt the body. After the fire died down, the remaining bones and other remains were buried in a pit to conceal the crime."
After the family's confession on Thursday afternoon, police recovered human remains from the burial site on Thursday afternoon. A forensic team also visited the spot and is assisting in the investigation. "A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. A forensic team has also reached the spot. Further legal action will be taken accordingly. Julie has a 14-year-old son," the official said.