Gwalior’s Handwoven Muslin Cotton Finds Demand In Gulf Countries
The fabric, also known as muslin khadi or malmal khadi, is soft, lightweight and breathable.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:55 AM IST
Gwalior: Handwoven muslin cotton produced in Gwalior is finding buyers in Gulf countries, including the UAE and Kuwait, where the lightweight fabric is used for newborn clothing and wraps.
The fabric, also known as muslin khadi or malmal khadi, is soft, lightweight and breathable. Its ability to help regulate body temperature makes it suitable for babies and for use in warm weather.
The Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, headquartered in Gwalior, has been producing the fabric through traditional handloom methods. The organisation says its muslin cotton is being exported to Gulf markets through a third-party intermediary.
The Khadi Sangh, which has been operating for 96 years, works with traditional weavers and local artisans in rural areas around Gwalior. The initiative employs people while also creating handwoven products for domestic and international markets.
According to Dhongar Singh, a supervisor with the Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, producing muslin cotton requires considerably more time and precision than ordinary cotton fabric. "First, fine-quality cotton yarn is selected and thoroughly washed. It is then spun and washed again before being handed over to the weaver," Singh said.
He said preparing the warp alone can take around eight days. Once weaving begins, production is a slow and meticulous process. A weaver can take nearly two hours to produce one metre of fabric on a handloom.
Even after gaining speed, producing a 10-metre length can take around eight to 10 hours. The finished fabric then undergoes further washing, dyeing, where required, and finishing before being packed and sent to the store.
Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh secretary Ramakant Sharma said the organisation recently expanded its range to include muslin khadi with fine thread counts. "Depending on the variety, between 150 and 400 fine cotton threads are woven per inch. This makes the fabric thin and soft," Sharma said.
The muslin cotton is produced by weavers in rural areas surrounding Gwalior, including Chachoda, Harsaud, Hasalpur and Taricharkalan in Niwari, according to the Khadi Sangh.
The finished fabric is then brought to the organisation's store at its Gwalior headquarters before being dispatched for export. The entire production process is carried out manually on traditional handlooms.
The price of muslin cotton varies according to its thread count and quality. Different varieties are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 750 per metre, while a premium-quality muslin cotton fabric is priced at around Rs 2,400 per metre.
The Khadi Sangh says the pricing is due to the time and labour involved in producing the fabric while keeping several varieties accessible to domestic buyers.
At present, the muslin cotton produced in Gwalior reaches overseas markets through third-party exporters. Sharma said this currently generates a turnover of around Rs 2-3 crore. The Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh has approached the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) seeking support and permission for direct exports.
If approved, the organisation plans to export the fabric directly to overseas buyers instead of relying on intermediaries. According to Sharma, this would eliminate intermediary commissions and increase the organisation's earnings while potentially providing greater returns to the traditional weaving network involved in producing the fabric.
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