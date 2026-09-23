ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior’s Handwoven Muslin Cotton Finds Demand In Gulf Countries

Gwalior: Handwoven muslin cotton produced in Gwalior is finding buyers in Gulf countries, including the UAE and Kuwait, where the lightweight fabric is used for newborn clothing and wraps.

The fabric, also known as muslin khadi or malmal khadi, is soft, lightweight and breathable. Its ability to help regulate body temperature makes it suitable for babies and for use in warm weather.

The Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, headquartered in Gwalior, has been producing the fabric through traditional handloom methods. The organisation says its muslin cotton is being exported to Gulf markets through a third-party intermediary.

The Khadi Sangh, which has been operating for 96 years, works with traditional weavers and local artisans in rural areas around Gwalior. The initiative employs people while also creating handwoven products for domestic and international markets.

According to Dhongar Singh, a supervisor with the Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, producing muslin cotton requires considerably more time and precision than ordinary cotton fabric. "First, fine-quality cotton yarn is selected and thoroughly washed. It is then spun and washed again before being handed over to the weaver," Singh said.

He said preparing the warp alone can take around eight days. Once weaving begins, production is a slow and meticulous process. A weaver can take nearly two hours to produce one metre of fabric on a handloom.

Even after gaining speed, producing a 10-metre length can take around eight to 10 hours. The finished fabric then undergoes further washing, dyeing, where required, and finishing before being packed and sent to the store.