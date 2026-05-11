Contractor In Gwalior Duped Of Rs 1.25 Lakh By Cyber Criminals Posing As London-Based Woman
An e-FIR has been registered against the cyber fraudsters and later transferred to the Jhansi Road Police Station.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Gwalior: A 28-year-old contractor in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was cheated of Rs 1.25 lakh by cyber criminals who posed as a young woman from London wanting to exchange her money into Indian currency.
According to police, the cyber tricksters extracted Rs 1.25 lakh from the victim on the pretext of exchanging 95,000 pounds. On April 24, Kamalkant Yadav, who stays in the Jhansi Police Station area in Gwalior, befriended a woman named Lucy R Charles on Facebook.
Later, they began exchanging text messages on WhatsApp as well. Later, the young woman revealed her identity as Dr Patricia, who informed Yadav that she "resides in London and would soon be visiting India as a tourist."
She explained that upon her arrival in India, she would be bringing a total of 95,000 pounds, which she wished to exchange into Indian currency. To trap him, she even dangled the promise of paying a commission to him.
On April 27, Yadav received a call from another woman who identified herself as a customs officer at Mumbai Airport. She informed him that, prior to releasing the foreign currency from the Mumbai Airport, the requisite registration and clearance fees would need to be deposited. Later, she instructed him to deposit a sum of Rs 38,500.
Kamalkant Yadav fell for the fraudsters' ploy and transferred nearly Rs 1.25 lakh across three separate transactions. He deposited this sum into the bank account specified by the scammers.
Subsequently—claiming that the funds had been transferred to an incorrect bank account—they induced him to make two additional transactions, totaling another Rs 88,600.
However, when they demanded a fourth payment of Rs 70,000, his suspicions were aroused. He then reached out to his Facebook friend, Dr Patricia. She too insisted that he deposit the money. At this point, the victim's suspicion turned into a firm conviction that he had been defrauded of Rs 1,23,000.
The victim reported the details to the cyber helpline, 1930. Based on his complaint, an e-FIR was registered, which was subsequently transferred to the Jhansi Road Police Station.
According to Station House Officer Shakti Singh Yadav, "Based on the e-FIR and the complaint regarding the fraud committed against the victim, Kamalkant, a case has been registered against the unidentified accused."
The investigation is currently focused on identifying the specific bank accounts into which the money was deposited, he said.
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