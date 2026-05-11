ETV Bharat / state

Contractor In Gwalior Duped Of Rs 1.25 Lakh By Cyber Criminals Posing As London-Based Woman

Gwalior: A 28-year-old contractor in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was cheated of Rs 1.25 lakh by cyber criminals who posed as a young woman from London wanting to exchange her money into Indian currency.

According to police, the cyber tricksters extracted Rs 1.25 lakh from the victim on the pretext of exchanging 95,000 pounds. On April 24, Kamalkant Yadav, who stays in the Jhansi Police Station area in Gwalior, befriended a woman named Lucy R Charles on Facebook.

Later, they began exchanging text messages on WhatsApp as well. Later, the young woman revealed her identity as Dr Patricia, who informed Yadav that she "resides in London and would soon be visiting India as a tourist."

She explained that upon her arrival in India, she would be bringing a total of 95,000 pounds, which she wished to exchange into Indian currency. To trap him, she even dangled the promise of paying a commission to him.

On April 27, Yadav received a call from another woman who identified herself as a customs officer at Mumbai Airport. She informed him that, prior to releasing the foreign currency from the Mumbai Airport, the requisite registration and clearance fees would need to be deposited. Later, she instructed him to deposit a sum of Rs 38,500.

Kamalkant Yadav fell for the fraudsters' ploy and transferred nearly Rs 1.25 lakh across three separate transactions. He deposited this sum into the bank account specified by the scammers.