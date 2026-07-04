ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior Cyber Fraud Probe Uncovers China Link; 2 Held For Routing Rs 1.57 Crore Scam Proceeds Through Cryptocurrency

Gwalior: Gwalior police have busted a major cyber fraud involving the digital arrest of a retired health department employee. The police say the network has links to China. Gwalior Police have arrested two men from Morena for allegedly helping transfer the cheated money to Chinese cyber criminals through cryptocurrency transactions.

The case involves a retired laboratory technician who was allegedly kept under digital arrest for 33 days by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials and threatening to implicate her in a money laundering case. During the ordeal, the woman transferred Rs 1.57 crore to accounts controlled by the scammers.

Investigators traced part of the money trail to bank accounts in Porsa town of Morena district, where around Rs 4 lakh from the fraud amount had been deposited. Based on bank records, police detained Rahul Tomar, who reportedly admitted that he had handed over his bank account to his relative, Rohit Tomar, in return for a commission.

Acting on Rahul's statement, police arrested Rohit and seized 10 ATM cards, three chequebooks, bank passbooks, three SIM cards and two mobile phones from them.