Gwalior Turns Into Fortress Over Bhim Army's Warning Of Protests Across City
Police have heightened security across the city to prevent any untoward incident.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
Gwalior: Police have heightened security across Gwalior city in view of a warning of a movement by members of Azad Samaj Bhim Army on Wednesday.
The controversy around Dr BR Ambedkar had started six months back when a group of lawyers had expressed their desire to install his statue on the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises. But another group including the Bar Council president and former president were against the move. The matter had escalated after a ruckus on the High Court premises over the issue.
In the meantime, former president of the Bar Council, Anil Mishra made objectionable remarks against Dr Ambedkar, which added fuel to the fire. Many organizations including Azad Samaj Bhim Army had then announced a massive demonstration on Wednesday.
Police left nothing to chance to prevent any disturbances like the one on April 2. In view of the heightened security and vigil, a few organizations postponed their demonstrations on the day.
As part of the security measures, the police have blocked the road to the Bar Council president's residence by putting up barricades at more than 50 places in the city. Over 50 police personnel are stationed around the house of Mishra.
At least 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city where social media is being closely monitored to stem spread of rumours. This apart, holiday was declared in all educational institutions in the city on the day. Police said so far, more than 500 inflammatory posts on social media have been removed and more than 100 people issued notices for posting such content.
ETV India Correspondent Piyush Srivastava spoke to Gwalior CSP Hina Khan, who said, "The situation is completely under control. The police are fully prepared to address any eventuality". She said roads leading to Gwalior from Shivpuri, Morena, Jhansi and Bhind have been blocked.
