Gwalior Turns Into Fortress Over Bhim Army's Warning Of Protests Across City

Gwalior: Police have heightened security across Gwalior city in view of a warning of a movement by members of Azad Samaj Bhim Army on Wednesday.

The controversy around Dr BR Ambedkar had started six months back when a group of lawyers had expressed their desire to install his statue on the Madhya Pradesh High Court premises. But another group including the Bar Council president and former president were against the move. The matter had escalated after a ruckus on the High Court premises over the issue.

In the meantime, former president of the Bar Council, Anil Mishra made objectionable remarks against Dr Ambedkar, which added fuel to the fire. Many organizations including Azad Samaj Bhim Army had then announced a massive demonstration on Wednesday.

Police left nothing to chance to prevent any disturbances like the one on April 2. In view of the heightened security and vigil, a few organizations postponed their demonstrations on the day.