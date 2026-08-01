Gwalior Agriculture University’s Renewable Energy Project Turns Farm And Kitchen Waste Into Biogas
The University is developing a biogas model using crop residue, kitchen waste and cow dung, to create a scalable renewable energy solution, reports Piyush Srivastava.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Gwalior: Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University is preparing to enter the renewable energy sector with an ambitious research-driven biogas project that seeks to convert agricultural residue, kitchen waste and cow dung into clean cooking fuel. The initiative, likely is the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh and aims to move beyond conventional 'gobar' (cow dung) gas by developing a new biogas model using multiple bio-resources.
The university has already begun work on the project after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Savitri Renewable Energy. Under the agreement, the company will provide technical expertise, invest in the project and share profits from its future commercialisation.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind Kumar Shukla said the project would explore the combined potential of crop residue left after harvesting, kitchen waste and cattle waste to produce biogas.
“Traditionally, biogas has been produced primarily from cow dung. Through this project, we will study how crop residue, kitchen waste like used tea leaves, vegetable and fruit peels and cow dung can be combined to generate a new form of biogas. The research will also determine its production capacity and how it can be supplied to households for domestic use,” he said.
The university has started setting up the first plant in Indore. A biogas storage tank has already been completed, while an external decomposition tank is under construction. Once the infrastructure is ready, pipelines will be laid to supply gas to nearby residential units.
Preparations are also underway for a similar facility in Gwalior. The project has been finalised and work is expected to begin soon after the tendering process is completed.
Initially, the university will use bio-resources generated within its own campus. Kitchen waste from university residences and canteens, crop residue from agricultural fields and cow dung collected on campus will serve as the raw materials for biogas production. Once operational, the gas will be supplied through pipelines to kitchens and residential quarters within the university campus.
“We are developing this as both a research project and a demonstration model. If successful, it can serve as a blueprint for wider adoption,” Prof. Shukla said.
The university also plans to develop modular biogas units with a capacity of 50 cubic metres each. If the pilot models prove successful, they could be licensed or sold to private companies for commercial deployment, with support from the government.
According to university officials, the Indore plant is expected to become operational within six months, while the Gwalior facility may take around eight months to complete. Construction work at both locations is being expedited.
Prof. Shukla said the project would be distinct from existing biogas plants in the state as it would integrate kitchen waste, crop residue, cow dung and even cow urine into a single processing system.
“This will be unlike any biogas plant established in Madhya Pradesh so far. Besides producing clean energy, the project will generate scientific data on new bio-resource combinations that can be used to produce natural biogas more efficiently,” he said.
The initiative is expected to promote scientific utilisation of agricultural and household waste while offering a sustainable renewable energy model that could reduce dependence on conventional cooking fuels and provide an environment-friendly solution for rural and semi-urban communities.
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