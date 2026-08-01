ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior Agriculture University’s Renewable Energy Project Turns Farm And Kitchen Waste Into Biogas

Gwalior: Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University is preparing to enter the renewable energy sector with an ambitious research-driven biogas project that seeks to convert agricultural residue, kitchen waste and cow dung into clean cooking fuel. The initiative, likely is the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh and aims to move beyond conventional 'gobar' (cow dung) gas by developing a new biogas model using multiple bio-resources.

The university has already begun work on the project after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Savitri Renewable Energy. Under the agreement, the company will provide technical expertise, invest in the project and share profits from its future commercialisation.

Gwalior Agriculture University’s Renewable Energy Project Turns Farm And Kitchen Waste Into Biogas (ETV Bharat)

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind Kumar Shukla said the project would explore the combined potential of crop residue left after harvesting, kitchen waste and cattle waste to produce biogas.

“Traditionally, biogas has been produced primarily from cow dung. Through this project, we will study how crop residue, kitchen waste like used tea leaves, vegetable and fruit peels and cow dung can be combined to generate a new form of biogas. The research will also determine its production capacity and how it can be supplied to households for domestic use,” he said.

Gwalior Agriculture University’s Renewable Energy Project Turns Farm And Kitchen Waste Into Biogas (ETV Bharat)

The university has started setting up the first plant in Indore. A biogas storage tank has already been completed, while an external decomposition tank is under construction. Once the infrastructure is ready, pipelines will be laid to supply gas to nearby residential units.