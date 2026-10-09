ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior Agricultural University To Develop Three Natural Compost Models For Sustainable Farming

The models will be designed according to farmers’ needs and the availability of natural resources ( ETV Bharat )

Gwalior: The scientists at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior are developing three natural farming and compost models aimed at increasing farmers’ incomes, improving soil health and reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.

The models will be designed according to farmers’ needs and the availability of natural resources, including land, water, soil fertility and crops. The initial research focuses on three models that will help farmers prepare biofertilisers and natural compost using locally available resources.

Dr Ekta Joshi, nodal officer and agricultural scientist at the university, said the initiative was being undertaken under government-supported natural farming projects.

The first model will focus on high-income generation through intensive, multilayer natural farming. The second will be a climate-resilient farming model featuring fruit and vegetable crops that require less water.

The third will be a sustainable farming model designed for farmers with limited resources, including those who own two cows, a few goats and fruit-bearing plants. It will enable them to cultivate pulses, oilseeds and food grains to support their livelihoods.

According to Dr Joshi, the objective is to help farmers become self-reliant in producing biofertilisers and natural manure based on their land type, crops and available resources.

The university is also focusing on biochar and compost production under a net-zero carbon emissions concept.