ETV Bharat / state

Guwahati Hotel Firing Accused Arrested In 2024 Case After Court Rejects Police Plea For Remand

Sivasagar: Hours after being sent to judicial custody by a court, Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident that claimed five lives, was arrested by the police on Tuesday in a 2024 bank fraud case in Sivasagar district of Assam, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Dimpi Talukdar, Judicial Magistrate First Class of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati, rejected the city police's plea for a further seven days of custody and sent the accused to prison.

A Sivasagar district police team, which was stationed in Guwahati since this morning, arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi at the Guwahati Central Jail and took him into custody to bring him to the district, they added.

"This is a case filed by the then Punjab National Bank Manager Debabrat Buragohain in 2024 at Sivasagar police station. Gogoi had taken a car loan, but failed to pay the EMIs. He had even threatened the manager after failing to repay the loan," an official told PTI.

The case no. 108/24 came to light after Gogoi was arrested in the firing incident and police was waiting for the court's order, he added.

"Gogoi is being brought to Sivasagar at the moment. We will produce him before the court here tomorrow morning," the official said.

On October 27, a court in Guwahati had remanded the accused to seven days in police custody, a day after the killings.

Five people, including four from a business family, were killed and another person was injured in the incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area on the arterial G S Road in Guwahati on the night of October 26 over an alleged dispute between the owners of the property and its leaseholder over the management of the hotel.