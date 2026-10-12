ETV Bharat / state

Guwahati Barowari Durga Puja: Steeped In Tradition Of 137 Years

Guwahati: There are not many community Durga Pujas in Assam that can take pride in a legacy of over 100 years. Stepping into its 137th year, Uzanbazar Barowari Durga Puja in Guwahati is one such community puja where the traditional form of worship still gets precedence over pomp and show.

Uzanbazar Barowari Durga Puja, which began its journey in 1889, still remains one of the most visited puja venues in the city. Speaking to ETV Bharat, vice president of Uzanbazar Barowari Durga Puja Bhaben Bez said that according to folklore, the puja originally started under the patronage of Ahom prince Ghanakanta Singha at the Rajbari (royal palace) near the Brahmaputra riverfront in the year 1821, but there is no written historical account to substantiate that.

Barowari temple, Guwahati (ETV Bharat)

"After Ghankanta Singha Rajkumar, Keshabkanta Rajkumar organised the puja, and later, his queen, Mahindri Aideu, continued with the tradition. Meanwhile, with the gradual increase in the number of devotees at the Rajbari, Mahindri Aideu, with the help of the then 'Mukhtiyar' (a professional person authorised to practice law, conduct lawsuits or give legal advice during the Ahom Kingdom) and the chief priest of the royal family, Chandradhar Sharma, decided to take the puja out of the Rajbari to the sandbanks of the Brahmaputra River."

Regarding the relocation, he said, "Through the efforts of a few enterprising individuals, namely Chandradhar Sharma, Kusharam Bharali, Siddheswar Gohain, Prabodh Choudhury, Prabodh Bordoloi, and others, the puja was shifted from the riverbank to an open space near the present-day Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati in 1923."

In 1934, with the help of Rai Bahadur Nilanath Sarma, the plot of land where the present Barowari temple stands was allotted in the name of the temple, and a permanent puja mandap was established.

Barowari temple, Guwahati (ETV Bharat)

"Initially, the Barowari temple was tin-roofed with wooden pillars. There was no electricity at that time. In the evening, it was kept illuminated with earthen lamps and candles. During the puja days, petromax lights (menthol lights) were used for illumination. Traditional plays (jatra), theatrical performances (bhaona), and other events used to take place there," he said.

The puja committee vice president said, "Even today, the same rituals that were followed at the Rajbari, are followed at the Barowari temple."