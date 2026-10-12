Guwahati Barowari Durga Puja: Steeped In Tradition Of 137 Years
Uzanbazar Barowari Durga Puja is one of the oldest and most popular puja venues in Guwahati, reports Kulageeta Saud.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Guwahati: There are not many community Durga Pujas in Assam that can take pride in a legacy of over 100 years. Stepping into its 137th year, Uzanbazar Barowari Durga Puja in Guwahati is one such community puja where the traditional form of worship still gets precedence over pomp and show.
Uzanbazar Barowari Durga Puja, which began its journey in 1889, still remains one of the most visited puja venues in the city. Speaking to ETV Bharat, vice president of Uzanbazar Barowari Durga Puja Bhaben Bez said that according to folklore, the puja originally started under the patronage of Ahom prince Ghanakanta Singha at the Rajbari (royal palace) near the Brahmaputra riverfront in the year 1821, but there is no written historical account to substantiate that.
"After Ghankanta Singha Rajkumar, Keshabkanta Rajkumar organised the puja, and later, his queen, Mahindri Aideu, continued with the tradition. Meanwhile, with the gradual increase in the number of devotees at the Rajbari, Mahindri Aideu, with the help of the then 'Mukhtiyar' (a professional person authorised to practice law, conduct lawsuits or give legal advice during the Ahom Kingdom) and the chief priest of the royal family, Chandradhar Sharma, decided to take the puja out of the Rajbari to the sandbanks of the Brahmaputra River."
Regarding the relocation, he said, "Through the efforts of a few enterprising individuals, namely Chandradhar Sharma, Kusharam Bharali, Siddheswar Gohain, Prabodh Choudhury, Prabodh Bordoloi, and others, the puja was shifted from the riverbank to an open space near the present-day Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati in 1923."
In 1934, with the help of Rai Bahadur Nilanath Sarma, the plot of land where the present Barowari temple stands was allotted in the name of the temple, and a permanent puja mandap was established.
"Initially, the Barowari temple was tin-roofed with wooden pillars. There was no electricity at that time. In the evening, it was kept illuminated with earthen lamps and candles. During the puja days, petromax lights (menthol lights) were used for illumination. Traditional plays (jatra), theatrical performances (bhaona), and other events used to take place there," he said.
The puja committee vice president said, "Even today, the same rituals that were followed at the Rajbari, are followed at the Barowari temple."
"Furthermore, the custom of sending 'nirmali' (sacred flowers), 'prasad', and 'bhog' of the Navami puja to the Rajbari is still practised. Since ancient times, animal sacrifice is not practised at the Barowari puja," he said.
He further informed that the idols for the Barowari puja were originally crafted by Assamese artisans Dimba Bordoloi and Purna Hazarika of Uzanbazar. However, after their demise, the Pal family of Kalapahar has been involved in sculpting the Barowari idols.
On the renovation of the Barowari temple, he said that Dr Naba Goswami, an NRI from the US and the grandson of the Assamese literary figure and linguist scholar Hemchandra Goswami, took the responsibility of rebuilding the old mandap.
Accordingly, Dr Goswami funded the reconstruction of the ground floor of the temple's main mandap in 2024, although some works remained incomplete. Subsequently, with the donations and contributions from the members and well-wishers of the Barowari Puja Mandap, the remaining work on the ground floor and the construction of the two upper floors were initiated. However, due to a shortage of funds, the construction work could not be fully completed that time too.
Later, a benevolent individual, Achintya Das, who resides near the Barowari temple, came forward and with the approval of the Barowari Puja Mandap Committee, he completed the remaining work. Additionally, he also built a rainwater harvesting system on the temple premises.
Like every year, this year too, Durga Puja will be performed with Vedic rituals from October 16 to October 21 at the Barowari temple.
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