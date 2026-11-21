ETV Bharat / state

Guruvayur Devaswom To Introduce Special Darshan Queue For Mothers With Children

Devaswom Chairman AV Gopinath said the new facility will be introduced from December 1. Mothers carrying infants, women visiting alone with kids, and children below the age of five will be eligible to use the special queue.

​The decision follows a persistent campaign by Deepa Sumesh, a native of Malappuram, who first raised the demand through ETV Bharat before submitting a formal petition directly at the temple on October 1. After the Devaswom Board assured that the matter would be taken up for discussion, it officially approved the proposal and instructed the temple administrator and assistant manager to implement the arrangement.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims visit the Guruvayur Temple daily. While the temple provides priority entry for six-month to one-year-old infants brought for the traditional 'Choroonu' (first rice-feeding) ceremony, as well as facilities for differently-abled devotees, senior citizens, VIPs, and those opting for the Rs 1,000 paid darshan, there was no separate line for ordinary mothers with toddlers. In the general queue, where men and women stand together, families traveling from afar often cannot afford paid darshan tickets.