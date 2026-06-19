ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Woman, Infant Son killed After Parked Vehicle Rolls Back Into Gorge In Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla/Gurugram: A family's holiday trip turned into a nightmare as a woman and her 11-month-old son died after the parked vehicle they were in allegedly rolled backwards and plunged into a gorge in Lahaul and Spiti district, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Tanu Kumari, 26, and her son Daksh Kumar, residents of Gurugram, Haryana.

The accident occurred near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang route on Wednesday when the family halted to enjoy the scenic surroundings while travelling from Manali towards the Lahaul and Spiti district. According to police, the driver and other passengers stepped out of the vehicle to admire the natural landscape. Tanu and her son stayed inside, along with another woman, as Tanu was feeding her infant.

The vehicle suddenly started rolling backwards on a slope and fell into a gorge, they said. Eyewitnesses reported that the car slipped backwards. Residents launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to a hospital in Manali, where doctors declared Tanu and her son dead on arrival.