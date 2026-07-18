ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Woman Arrested After SUV Runs Over Domestic Help Sleeping In Society Parking

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a 60-year-old domestic help who was allegedly run over by a Mahindra Thar SUV while sleeping in the parking area of a residential society in Gurugram's Sector 67. The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized, police said.

The incident took place on July 14 at Ansal Versalia Society, where the victim, identified as Guddi Devi, worked as a domestic help. According to police, after completing her work at one of the flats, she was resting in the society's parking area when the accident occurred.

Police said the accused, identified as Neetu, a resident of Sector 67, was reversing her Thar SUV when she allegedly failed to notice Guddi Devi sleeping behind the vehicle and ran over her.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.