Gurugram Woman Arrested After SUV Runs Over Domestic Help Sleeping In Society Parking
The domestic help was resting in the society's parking area when the accident occurred, said police
Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a 60-year-old domestic help who was allegedly run over by a Mahindra Thar SUV while sleeping in the parking area of a residential society in Gurugram's Sector 67. The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized, police said.
The incident took place on July 14 at Ansal Versalia Society, where the victim, identified as Guddi Devi, worked as a domestic help. According to police, after completing her work at one of the flats, she was resting in the society's parking area when the accident occurred.
Police said the accused, identified as Neetu, a resident of Sector 67, was reversing her Thar SUV when she allegedly failed to notice Guddi Devi sleeping behind the vehicle and ran over her.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Following the incident, Sector 65 police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. Based on the evidence collected during the probe, police arrested the accused and seized the SUV. Further legal proceedings are underway.
Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said a preliminary investigation indicated that the accident occurred while the vehicle was being reversed.
"The woman driver was unaware that a woman was sleeping in the parking area, due to which she came under the vehicle while it was being reversed," he said. Police have also seized CCTV footage from the society and are examining it to ascertain the exact sequence of events.
"We are questioning the woman driver to determine the complete circumstances of the incident. The investigation is being carried out from all angles, and further legal action will be taken based on CCTV footage and other evidence," Kumar added.
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