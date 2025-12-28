Gurugram Trekker Goes Missing On Kuari Pass In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; Search Ops On
A group of 17 trekkers, who began their trek on Christmas Day, were scheduled to return to the Khulara base camp on Saturday evening.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 7:41 AM IST
Chamoli: Search operations are underway after a trekker went missing on the Kuari Pass trek within the Joshimath Nanda Devi National Park in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Saturday evening, police said.
A group of 17 trekkers who began their trek on Christmas Day were scheduled to return to the Khulara base camp on Saturday evening. However, only ten of the 17 trekkers reached the base camp safely. A team from the Forest Department and local tour operators was then sent to search for the remaining seven.
According to DS Rawat, the station in charge at Joshimath Police Station, the police received information at approximately 6 pm on Saturday that seven of the 17 trekkers from Gurugram, Haryana, who had gone for trekking, went missing in the Pangarchula area on the Kuari Pass. Six of the seven missing trekkers were found later.
Efforts to locate Shivam Gupta, who remains missing, are ongoing. Gupta reportedly called his friend Anoop to inform him that he was stuck, who then informed the local police. Upon receiving the information, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police was dispatched from Joshimath to the Kuari Pass trek. It is worth noting that similar accidents have occurred in Uttarakhand, resulting in several fatalities.
