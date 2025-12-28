ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Trekker Goes Missing On Kuari Pass In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; Search Ops On

Representational image ( ANI )

Chamoli: Search operations are underway after a trekker went missing on the Kuari Pass trek within the Joshimath Nanda Devi National Park in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Saturday evening, police said. A group of 17 trekkers who began their trek on Christmas Day were scheduled to return to the Khulara base camp on Saturday evening. However, only ten of the 17 trekkers reached the base camp safely. A team from the Forest Department and local tour operators was then sent to search for the remaining seven.