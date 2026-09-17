ETV Bharat / state

113 Challans, Rs 10.68 Lakh Fine: Gurugram Police Impounds Motorcycle During Special Checking Drive

Traffic Police parked the impounded motorcycle at the designated facility after taking action under the Motor Vehicles Act. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: Traffic Police conducted a special checking drive against motorists violating traffic rules in Gurugram, Haryana. During the campaign, police impounded a motorcycle with 113 pending challans. The total fine amount for all these challans was Rs 10,68,500.

Zonal Officer ASI Praveen Kumar, along with his team, conducted a routine vehicle-checking drive at MDI Chowk. During the checking, the team stopped a motorcycle and asked the rider to produce the necessary vehicle documents.

The rider could not produce any documents during the inspection. The police then checked the motorcycle's records and found many pending challans.

Violations Included Riding Without Helmet And Insurance

The investigation found that 113 challans were pending against the motorcycle under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The total fine amount was Rs 10,68,500.

The pending challans included violations such as riding without a helmet, not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, riding without insurance, and other traffic rule violations.