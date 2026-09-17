113 Challans, Rs 10.68 Lakh Fine: Gurugram Police Impounds Motorcycle During Special Checking Drive
The rider failed to produce required documents when stopped at MDI Chowk, prompting officers to examine the motorcycle's previous traffic records.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Gurugram: Traffic Police conducted a special checking drive against motorists violating traffic rules in Gurugram, Haryana. During the campaign, police impounded a motorcycle with 113 pending challans. The total fine amount for all these challans was Rs 10,68,500.
Zonal Officer ASI Praveen Kumar, along with his team, conducted a routine vehicle-checking drive at MDI Chowk. During the checking, the team stopped a motorcycle and asked the rider to produce the necessary vehicle documents.
The rider could not produce any documents during the inspection. The police then checked the motorcycle's records and found many pending challans.
Violations Included Riding Without Helmet And Insurance
The investigation found that 113 challans were pending against the motorcycle under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The total fine amount was Rs 10,68,500.
The pending challans included violations such as riding without a helmet, not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, riding without insurance, and other traffic rule violations.
Police said that, in view of the pending challans, they took action under the Motor Vehicles Act. Police subsequently impounded the motorcycle and parked it at the designated parking facility.
Traffic Police Conducting Special Drives
Gurugram Traffic Police has been conducting continuous special drives against motorists who have not paid their pending challans for a long time.
Police said the campaign aims not only to take action but also to inform motorists about their pending challans and raise awareness about timely payments.
Zonal Officer ASI Praveen Kumar appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and keep all necessary vehicle documents updated. These include valid insurance, a Pollution Under Control certificate and other required documents.
He also urged motorists to pay pending challans on time. According to police, following traffic rules is essential not only for motorists' safety but also for other people travelling on the road.
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