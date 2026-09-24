Gurugram Road Rage: SUV Driver Abuses Mother-Daughter Duo, Smashes Car's Headlight
An FIR was registered at the Sector-56 police station under relevant sections of the BNS 25 days after the incident, based on the dashcam footage.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Gurugram: A road rage incidnet of nearly a month has come to light at the AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram after a woman lodged a complaint with the police.
The victim, Pooja Verma, said the incident took place on August 27 while she and her mother were heading towards the Sector-54 Metro station in her car (registration number HR98D9979), when an SUV with a temporary number T01250L04558 sideswiped their car and blocked their path by parking directly in front of them.
The SUV driver verbally abused the mother-daughter duo, took out an iron rod from his vehicle, smashed their car's headlight, and fled the scene. The entire incident was reportedly captured on the car's dashcam.
Verma alleged that although the police were informed immediately after the incident, the FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 324(4) (mischief causing loss or damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Sector-56 police station only on September 22, about 25 days after the incident took place, based on the dashcam footage.
Following the registration of the FIR, a police team visited the spot with the complainant to investigate the matter. "The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused driver based on the dashcam footage and the registration number of the SUV, an official of Sector-56 police station said.
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