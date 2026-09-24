ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Road Rage: SUV Driver Abuses Mother-Daughter Duo, Smashes Car's Headlight

Gurugram: A road rage incidnet of nearly a month has come to light at the AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road in Haryana's Gurugram after a woman lodged a complaint with the police.

The victim, Pooja Verma, said the incident took place on August 27 while she and her mother were heading towards the Sector-54 Metro station in her car (registration number HR98D9979), when an SUV with a temporary number T01250L04558 sideswiped their car and blocked their path by parking directly in front of them.

The SUV driver verbally abused the mother-daughter duo, took out an iron rod from his vehicle, smashed their car's headlight, and fled the scene. The entire incident was reportedly captured on the car's dashcam.