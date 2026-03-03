ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Police Secure Compensation For Rape Victim By Auctioning Accused’s Property

Gurugram: Gurugram Police have, in a first-of-its-kind action, attached and auctioned the property of an accused in a case of alleged rape and cheating on the pretext of marriage and handed over Rs 10.13 lakh to the victim within 60 days under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the action was taken under Section 107 of the BNS after completing the investigation within the stipulated time frame. The attached assets were e-auctioned with court approval, and the proceeds were handed over to the victim through due legal process.

The case was registered at Sector-10 police station in Gurugram, where a woman alleged that a Rajasthan-based man raped her on the false promise of marriage and cheated her of around Rs 18 lakh. During the investigation, the accused was arrested, and key evidence was collected.

Police said the probe revealed that the accused had purchased a car using the allegedly cheated money. Jewellery was also recovered, and bank accounts were frozen as part of the investigation.