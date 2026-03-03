Gurugram Police Secure Compensation For Rape Victim By Auctioning Accused’s Property
Gurugram Police attached and auctioned the accused’s property under BNS provisions and handed over Rs 10.13 lakh to the victim within 60 days.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Gurugram: Gurugram Police have, in a first-of-its-kind action, attached and auctioned the property of an accused in a case of alleged rape and cheating on the pretext of marriage and handed over Rs 10.13 lakh to the victim within 60 days under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the action was taken under Section 107 of the BNS after completing the investigation within the stipulated time frame. The attached assets were e-auctioned with court approval, and the proceeds were handed over to the victim through due legal process.
The case was registered at Sector-10 police station in Gurugram, where a woman alleged that a Rajasthan-based man raped her on the false promise of marriage and cheated her of around Rs 18 lakh. During the investigation, the accused was arrested, and key evidence was collected.
Police said the probe revealed that the accused had purchased a car using the allegedly cheated money. Jewellery was also recovered, and bank accounts were frozen as part of the investigation.
Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilash Joshi said the vehicle was attached after obtaining permission from the court under Section 107 of the BNS. "With the cooperation of the district administration, the e-auction process was completed, and the amount received from the sale was deposited before the court and subsequently handed over to the victim".
Officials said that after the implementation of the BNS, this is the first time Gurugram Police have carried out such financial attachment and auction proceedings in a case of this nature. Earlier, such actions were primarily undertaken by central agencies, but the new legal provisions empower the police to carry out attachment, auction and compensation processes.
Read More