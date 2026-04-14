ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Police Say WhatsApp Chats Reveal Plot to Arson Firms With Petrol Bombs; 6 Arrested

Gurugram: In a significant development after the incident at IMT Manesar on April 9, the Gurugram Police on Monday arrested six main accused and said they found evidence of a conspiracy aimed at provoking riots and committing acts of arson through petrol bombs.

The findings indicated that the riot, involving the burning of official cars and attacks on police personnel, was planned by people who had no official affiliation with the industries in the area.

According to Police PRO Sandeep, during the inquiry into the incident, "stunning revelations were made." It was found that WhatsApp messages on the seized phones revealed a plan for throwing petrol bombs at offices and industrial establishments.