Gurugram Police Say WhatsApp Chats Reveal Plot to Arson Firms With Petrol Bombs; 6 Arrested
According to police, the probe reveals that the conspiracy to create riots and vandalise was premeditated.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 2:44 AM IST
Gurugram: In a significant development after the incident at IMT Manesar on April 9, the Gurugram Police on Monday arrested six main accused and said they found evidence of a conspiracy aimed at provoking riots and committing acts of arson through petrol bombs.
The findings indicated that the riot, involving the burning of official cars and attacks on police personnel, was planned by people who had no official affiliation with the industries in the area.
According to Police PRO Sandeep, during the inquiry into the incident, "stunning revelations were made." It was found that WhatsApp messages on the seized phones revealed a plan for throwing petrol bombs at offices and industrial establishments.
"The probe reveals that the conspiracy to create riots and vandalise was premeditated," the PRO added. "All the arrested people are not associated with any firm in Gurugram. Instead, they were specifically involved in creating a hostile environment through intimidation of workers and hurling stones and burning of property."
Six suspects named Akash, Harish Chand, Pintu Kumar Yadav, Raju Singh, Shyambir, and Ajit Singh have been arrested. While commenting on the ongoing unrest, authorities observed that the unrest is escalating and arson has been witnessed in Noida on Monday.
Since there seems to be an involvement of people from the other side of the border, the officials of Gurugram Police revealed that they have shared all details with the Uttar Pradesh Police force.