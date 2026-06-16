13 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained During Special Verification Drive In Gurugram
Police said the individuals were found without valid documents authorising their stay in India, and legal proceedings for their deportation have been initiated.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Gurugram: As part of an ongoing campaign to verify the credentials of foreign nationals residing in the city, Gurugram Police detained 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a special operation conducted by the Crime Branch Sector 39 team.
According to police, intelligence inputs suggested that several persons of Bangladeshi origin were living in slums and under-construction sites across Gurugram. Acting on the information, police conducted verification drives at multiple locations and checked the identity documents of residents.
During the operation, 13 individuals were identified after investigators recovered documents indicating Bangladeshi citizenship. Preliminary questioning revealed that they had allegedly entered India illegally with the assistance of agents through the Kaliaganj border route and were working as labourers in Gurugram, police said.
Officials stated that none of the detained individuals possessed valid documents authorising their stay in India. Legal proceedings are being carried out, following which the process for their deportation will be initiated in accordance with applicable laws.
Police said the verification campaign is continuing across slums, labour colonies, rented accommodations, industrial areas, and hotels in the city. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against individuals found residing illegally or possessing suspicious documents.
The Gurugram Police said the drive is being conducted to strengthen national security and maintain law and order by identifying foreign nationals staying in the city without valid authorisation.
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