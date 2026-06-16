ETV Bharat / state

13 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained During Special Verification Drive In Gurugram

Gurugram: As part of an ongoing campaign to verify the credentials of foreign nationals residing in the city, Gurugram Police detained 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a special operation conducted by the Crime Branch Sector 39 team.

According to police, intelligence inputs suggested that several persons of Bangladeshi origin were living in slums and under-construction sites across Gurugram. Acting on the information, police conducted verification drives at multiple locations and checked the identity documents of residents.

During the operation, 13 individuals were identified after investigators recovered documents indicating Bangladeshi citizenship. Preliminary questioning revealed that they had allegedly entered India illegally with the assistance of agents through the Kaliaganj border route and were working as labourers in Gurugram, police said.