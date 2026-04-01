ETV Bharat / state

International Cyber Fraud Gang Busted In Haryana's Gurugram, Five Held

Gurugram: Gurugram police arrested five key operatives of a major international cyber fraud network with links to the Philippines and Cambodia.

The accused, arrested during raids at Gurugram's U-Block and Chakarpur localities, ran a sophisticated SIM box-based racket used for digital arrest scams. They operated a transnational syndicate that bypassed India’s telecom systems to route fraudulent calls and extort victims.

Addressing mediapersons, Gurugram Police DCP East Gaurav Rajpurohit said, "The SIT conducted raids at several locations in Gurugram, including U-Block and Chakkarpur. During the raids, the police teams recovered 15 SIM boxes, 504 SIM cards, seven Wi-Fi routers, seven TAPO cameras, 29 Wi-Fi switches, 30 batteries, and other technical equipment. The devices were used to divert calls via the internet and defraud people through fake calls."

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Kasganj, Yash Amrit Singh Dugar of Ahmedabad, Bhavika Bhagchandani of Kutch, Litesh, and Sagar of Maharashtra. Investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with their handlers in the Philippines and Cambodia and brought equipment to India via the Nepal-Bihar route, Rajpurohit said.

According to investigators, the group played distinct roles in setting up infrastructure, managing communications, and handling financial transactions.