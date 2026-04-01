International Cyber Fraud Gang Busted In Haryana's Gurugram, Five Held
The accused, arrested during raids at Gurugram's U-Block and Chakarpur localities, ran a sophisticated SIM box-based racket used for digital arrest scams.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Gurugram: Gurugram police arrested five key operatives of a major international cyber fraud network with links to the Philippines and Cambodia.
The accused, arrested during raids at Gurugram's U-Block and Chakarpur localities, ran a sophisticated SIM box-based racket used for digital arrest scams. They operated a transnational syndicate that bypassed India’s telecom systems to route fraudulent calls and extort victims.
Addressing mediapersons, Gurugram Police DCP East Gaurav Rajpurohit said, "The SIT conducted raids at several locations in Gurugram, including U-Block and Chakkarpur. During the raids, the police teams recovered 15 SIM boxes, 504 SIM cards, seven Wi-Fi routers, seven TAPO cameras, 29 Wi-Fi switches, 30 batteries, and other technical equipment. The devices were used to divert calls via the internet and defraud people through fake calls."
The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Kasganj, Yash Amrit Singh Dugar of Ahmedabad, Bhavika Bhagchandani of Kutch, Litesh, and Sagar of Maharashtra. Investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with their handlers in the Philippines and Cambodia and brought equipment to India via the Nepal-Bihar route, Rajpurohit said.
According to investigators, the group played distinct roles in setting up infrastructure, managing communications, and handling financial transactions.
Preliminary interrogation revealed that Rahul was in contact with handlers based in the Philippines, who guided him via video calls on setting up SIM boxes and routing calls. The devices were installed at multiple locations in Gurugram, including DLF Phase-3, enabling the gang to mask international calls as local ones. Bhavika was linked to operatives in Cambodia. Investigators said she coordinated with associates to convert fraud proceeds into cryptocurrency, primarily USDT, which was then transferred overseas.
Yash allegedly assisted in facilitating the financial transactions, acting as an intermediary in the conversion of funds.
Police said the syndicate used a well-established smuggling route to bring in illegal equipment: from the Philippines to Nepal, then to Bihar, and finally distributed across various Indian cities. The accused admitted to recharging over 2,200 SIM cards used in cyber fraud operations, including digital arrest scams where victims are coerced into believing they are under legal scrutiny and forced to transfer money.
Police are interrogating the accused and a thorough investigation of the entire network is underway, said the DCP.
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