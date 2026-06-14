ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Police Bust Illegal Arms Factory In Madhya Pradesh, Supplier Arrested

Gurugram: In a major crackdown on an interstate illegal arms supply network, the Crime Branch team of Gurugram Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh and arrested a man, who has been allegedly supplying illegal weapons for the last 30 years. Several illegal pistols, magazines, and equipment used for manufacturing weapons were seized from him.

The accused, identified as Jagat Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, has more than 13 criminal cases across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi. He was remanded to police custody for four days.

The case stemmed with the arrest of a man named Yogesh alias Harsh, near 32nd Avenue Milestone in Sector-15 by the Sector-31 Crime Branch team of the Gurugram Police. Yogesh, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, was currently residing in Garhaipur village in Gurugram.

Investigations led to the recovery of three illegal country-made pistols. Subsequently, a case was registered under the Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station, and an investigation was launched. Clues obtained during interrogation led the police to the entire arms supply network.

Further investigation led police to arrest Jasbir, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, who supplied seized weapons to Yogesh and Jagat Singh. Jasbir was sent to judicial custody.