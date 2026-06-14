Gurugram Police Bust Illegal Arms Factory In Madhya Pradesh, Supplier Arrested
The accused sold illegal weapons at Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per piece to various states for the last three decades.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Gurugram: In a major crackdown on an interstate illegal arms supply network, the Crime Branch team of Gurugram Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh and arrested a man, who has been allegedly supplying illegal weapons for the last 30 years. Several illegal pistols, magazines, and equipment used for manufacturing weapons were seized from him.
The accused, identified as Jagat Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, has more than 13 criminal cases across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi. He was remanded to police custody for four days.
The case stemmed with the arrest of a man named Yogesh alias Harsh, near 32nd Avenue Milestone in Sector-15 by the Sector-31 Crime Branch team of the Gurugram Police. Yogesh, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, was currently residing in Garhaipur village in Gurugram.
Investigations led to the recovery of three illegal country-made pistols. Subsequently, a case was registered under the Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station, and an investigation was launched. Clues obtained during interrogation led the police to the entire arms supply network.
Further investigation led police to arrest Jasbir, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, who supplied seized weapons to Yogesh and Jagat Singh. Jasbir was sent to judicial custody.
While interrogating Jagat Singh, he admitted that he had manufactured the seized weapons and sold those to Jasbir for approximately Rs 60,000. He also revealed that he had been engaged in the illegal manufacture of arms for nearly 30 years.
According to the police, the accused used to supply weapons to various states and may have links with numerous criminals. ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said, "During interrogation, the accused provided information about the illegal factory. Subsequently, a police team took him to Singhana village in the Dhar. Investigations revealed that a setup was established for manufacturing weapons in a room located amidst the hills. Police recovered tools, machine parts and other materials used for weapon manufacturing from the site."
Police said that the accused revealed that country-made pistols and guns were manufactured in this unit and sold for Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per piece. "This business had been ongoing for a long time and the accused had earned lakhs of rupees from it. Police have seized three illegal pistols, a magazine, and various tools used in weapon manufacturing from the accused's possession," Sharma said.
Gurugram Police are now working to identify the individuals to whom the accused sold weapons and to uncover who else is involved in this network. Investigating agencies anticipate that further significant revelations regarding this case may emerge in the coming days."
Also Read