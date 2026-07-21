ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Police Bust Dubai-Based Cyber Fraud Syndicate, Arrest 6 From Delhi, UP, and Haryana's Bahadurgarh

Gurugram Police Cyber ​​Crime Branch with the arrested accused, and the digital devices, ATM cards, cheque books, SIM cards and passports recovered from them. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: The Cyber ​​Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has busted a major international network involved in cyber fraud worth around Rs 2.65 crores, perpetrated through a fake investment app. Police have arrested six accused individuals who facilitated the operation by providing bank accounts linked to shell firms to a Dubai-based cyber fraud syndicate. Authorities recovered a large quantity of digital devices, ATM cards, cheque books, SIM cards, and passports (including Dubai visas) from the accused.

The action was initiated following a complaint. Based on a technical investigation and analysis of bank accounts, police conducted raids in Ghaziabad, Bahadurgarh, and Delhi, arresting six individuals. The investigation revealed that approximately Rs 6 lakh of the defrauded amount had been transferred to the account of a private firm operated by one of the accused, Sonu Chaudhary.

During interrogation, Sonu revealed that he had provided the bank account to Puneet Chaudhary in exchange for Rs 60,000. Puneet disclosed that he worked for the Dubai-based cyber fraud syndicate in collaboration with Delhi resident Samrat Sibbal; the defrauded funds were routed abroad to the gang via these bank accounts, earning them a commission of approximately 5 per cent.