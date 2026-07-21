Gurugram Police Bust Dubai-Based Cyber Fraud Syndicate, Arrest 6 From Delhi, UP, and Haryana's Bahadurgarh
The Dubai-based cyber fraud syndicate routed Rs 2.65 crore of defrauded funds via local bank accounts, whose owners received a 5% commission.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Gurugram: The Cyber Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has busted a major international network involved in cyber fraud worth around Rs 2.65 crores, perpetrated through a fake investment app. Police have arrested six accused individuals who facilitated the operation by providing bank accounts linked to shell firms to a Dubai-based cyber fraud syndicate. Authorities recovered a large quantity of digital devices, ATM cards, cheque books, SIM cards, and passports (including Dubai visas) from the accused.
The action was initiated following a complaint. Based on a technical investigation and analysis of bank accounts, police conducted raids in Ghaziabad, Bahadurgarh, and Delhi, arresting six individuals. The investigation revealed that approximately Rs 6 lakh of the defrauded amount had been transferred to the account of a private firm operated by one of the accused, Sonu Chaudhary.
During interrogation, Sonu revealed that he had provided the bank account to Puneet Chaudhary in exchange for Rs 60,000. Puneet disclosed that he worked for the Dubai-based cyber fraud syndicate in collaboration with Delhi resident Samrat Sibbal; the defrauded funds were routed abroad to the gang via these bank accounts, earning them a commission of approximately 5 per cent.
Cyber Crime ACP Gaurav Phogat said, "The police investigation revealed that an entire network was being operated from a rented flat in Bahadurgarh to register shell firms, open bank accounts, create fake email IDs, and prepare necessary documents. Three youths were hired on a salary for this task; they would open bank accounts in the names of various individuals and firms and hand them over to the cyber fraud syndicate."
He also informed that the interrogation of the accused is underway. According to ACP Phogat, the accused, Puneet, has visited Dubai multiple times and has so far provided over 200 bank accounts to the Dubai-based cyber fraud syndicate; a passport containing a Dubai visa was also recovered from him.
The police are investigating whether this network is linked to cyber fraud incidents in other states and are actively searching for other accomplices associated with the network. Regarding the Rs 2.65 crore fraud case, six complaints have been registered in Rajasthan, two each in Telangana and Karnataka, and one each in Jharkhand and Kerala.
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