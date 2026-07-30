Gurugram Police Arrest Private Charter Pilot With MDMA
The accused, a native of Kerala, has been living in Gurugram for two years and working at a Noida-based aviation company for three years.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Gurugram: A 33-year-old private charter pilot was arrested with 814 grams of MDMA in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said. The seized contraband is worth Rs 35 lakh in the international market.
The accused, Arshad Ali, alias Ajju, was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to a 10-day police remand.
Ali, a native of Kerala's Kozhikode, had been residing at Landmark Society in Daulatabad in Gurugram for the last two years. Preliminary investigations revealed he had been working as a pilot for a Noida-based aviation company for three years, operating private charter flights. Police are now working to determine the source of the narcotics, the intended recipients, and the other individuals involved in the network.
"The crime branch Sector 39 received an information about a man moving around Gurugram with a large quantity of MDMA to supply it to various locations. Based on this, it arrested the accused near Daultabad area. The accused is a pilot by profession. We are trying to find out from where he got the narcotics and to whom he was trying to sell it," ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said.
According to Sharma, initial questioning suggests the accused also consumed MDMA himself. However, whether he ever flew an aircraft under the influence of narcotics remains a subject of investigation, he said. Further action will be taken based on facts that emerge during investigation, Sharma added.
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