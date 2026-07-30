ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Police Arrest Private Charter Pilot With MDMA

Gurugram: A 33-year-old private charter pilot was arrested with 814 grams of MDMA in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said. The seized contraband is worth Rs 35 lakh in the international market.

The accused, Arshad Ali, alias Ajju, was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to a 10-day police remand.

Ali, a native of Kerala's Kozhikode, had been residing at Landmark Society in Daulatabad in Gurugram for the last two years. Preliminary investigations revealed he had been working as a pilot for a Noida-based aviation company for three years, operating private charter flights. Police are now working to determine the source of the narcotics, the intended recipients, and the other individuals involved in the network.