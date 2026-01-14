ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Murder Mystery Solved: 'Accused Watched YouTube Videos For Murder Plot, Victim Killed Over Business Dispute'

Gurugram: Police here on Tuesday claimed to have solved the case of murder of a 50-year-old man, following the arrest of two persons, including the son of victim's aunt. Police said the crime was a fallout of a business dispute that began 14 years ago and the accused planned the murder and their escape after watching YouTube videos.

According to PRO Sandeep Kumar, on January 6, Sector-10 police station received information that a man was lying in a pool of blood on the roadside near Rama Park in Sector-37D. Police reached the spot, took the body into custody, and launched a detailed probe.

After the deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Basai Enclave Part-2 in Gurugram, police registered a murder case against unknown persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by victim's son. Since there was no clear evidence at the spot, the case initially appeared to be a blind murder, Kumar said.

While initial investigation did not yield any results, the Crime Branch Palam Vihar team later managed to trace the accused using CCTV footage, call detail records, and other technical inputs. Police arrested the main accused Gurudutt Sharma alias Baleshwar Sharma (56) from Dehradun, and his accomplice Anil (48) from Muzaffarnagar.