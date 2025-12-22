ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Industrialist Turns Paint Drums Into Dog Shelters, Distributes These Free Of Cost

Singh has distributed over 20,000 such shelters till now. This year alone, he made 7,000 shelters, of which he has already distributed around 4,000.

"Earlier I used to discard the paint drums or give it away as scrap. Then one day, while leaving my factory, I saw a dog sleeping inside a discarded drum. This scene made me realise how useful an item I discarded can be for someone else. Since then, I started making shelters with discarded drums. It is eight to nine years that I have been distributing such drums," Singh said.

Singh, a dog lover, owns a paint factory, where he works for 10 months of the year and dedicates the remaining two months for the stray dogs. During this period, he creates specially designed dog shelters from paint drums. He thoroughly cleans the drums, places mattresses and quilts inside, and turns these into comfortable shelters, where a stray can easily sleep.

Gurugram: Jagjit Singh, an industrialist from Haryana's Gurugram district has come up with a unique initiative to shield stray dogs from the biting winter cold. He makes shelters from discarded paint drums and distributes these to people free of cost so that no animal suffers in the cold.

Every Sunday, Singh reaches the DLF area of ​​Gurugram to distribute drums to people. He also promotes his initiative through social media so that more and more people are made aware of it and can collect the free dog shelters from him. Thousands of animal lovers from Delhi-NCR have approached him for the shelters.

People from Delhi-NCR come to collect dog shelters from Jagjit Singh (ETV Bharat)

"For 10 months, I stock the paint drums safely at my factory and distribute those during the winter months. At the end of this week, there were around 400 drums and our target for next week is 600 drums. After bringing these drums from my factory, I approach local shops for making mattresses. It takes three to four days for the drums to transform into shelters. So, the distribution is done on Sundays. I personally hand over the drums as I want to see who all comes to collect the shelters," he added.

He said residents should themselves take initiative to arrange vaccination and sterilisation for all stray animals of their areas.

Shelja, dog lover and resident of Gurugram, Phase 5 said she takes care of many stray dogs and the shelters will be of great use to her. Other people too come forward to take up such initiatives, she added.

Roshan, another resident said he learnt about the shelters from social media. "I take care of three stray dogs and these shelters will be of great help to them," he said.

Singh's initiative has come at a time when stray dog menace has caused widespread concern and legal intervention. In November, the Supreme Court ordered immediate removal of stray dogs from schools, hospitals and public places, directing their sterilisation, vaccination and relocation to shelters to ensure public safety.