ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Police Bust High-Profile Illegal Casino Operating From Bhondsi Farmhouse, 18 Arrested

Gurugram: The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has busted an alleged high-profile illegal casino operating out of a farmhouse in the Bhondsi area and arrested 18 people, including the alleged mastermind behind the racket.

The raid was carried out by the Crime Branch unit of Sector-31 following specific intelligence inputs regarding gambling activities being conducted at the farmhouse, police said.

During the operation, police seized a large quantity of gambling paraphernalia, including 1,295 casino chips, 260 playing cards and three gambling tables, indicating that the premises had been converted into a full-fledged casino setup.

Investigators said casino chips were being used in place of cash for betting and gambling transactions. The farmhouse had reportedly been specially arranged to resemble a casino, where illegal gambling activities were allegedly taking place.

According to police, the alleged organiser of the operation was identified as Mahesh alias Maisy, who had rented the farmhouse for running the gambling racket.