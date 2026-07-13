Gurugram Police Bust High-Profile Illegal Casino Operating From Bhondsi Farmhouse, 18 Arrested
During the operation, police seized a large quantity of gambling paraphernalia, including 1,295 casino chips, 260 playing cards and three gambling tables
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Gurugram: The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has busted an alleged high-profile illegal casino operating out of a farmhouse in the Bhondsi area and arrested 18 people, including the alleged mastermind behind the racket.
The raid was carried out by the Crime Branch unit of Sector-31 following specific intelligence inputs regarding gambling activities being conducted at the farmhouse, police said.
During the operation, police seized a large quantity of gambling paraphernalia, including 1,295 casino chips, 260 playing cards and three gambling tables, indicating that the premises had been converted into a full-fledged casino setup.
Investigators said casino chips were being used in place of cash for betting and gambling transactions. The farmhouse had reportedly been specially arranged to resemble a casino, where illegal gambling activities were allegedly taking place.
According to police, the alleged organiser of the operation was identified as Mahesh alias Maisy, who had rented the farmhouse for running the gambling racket.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Naveen Sharma said two serious criminal cases, including those related to attempted murder and assault, had previously been registered against Mahesh.
"Mahesh alias Maisy was operating the entire gambling racket from the rented farmhouse. Acting on credible information, our team conducted the raid and apprehended the accused persons involved in the illegal activity," Sharma said.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Mahesh, Narendra, Kailash, Mayank, Suresh, Saurav, Darshan, Ankit Adalkha, Sunil, Mukul, Dinesh, Vineet Taneja, Saurav Chaudhary, Chugh, Vaibhav Tayal, Vishal Gandhi, Vikas, Balgopal and Krishna Taneja, police said.
Police are also questioning the owner of the farmhouse to determine the circumstances under which the property was rented out and whether the owner had prior knowledge of the activities taking place on the premises.
"The role of other individuals connected to this network is also being investigated. We are examining financial transactions and other evidence recovered during the raid to identify additional links in the operation," the ACP added.
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