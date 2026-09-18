Gurugram Hit-And-Run: Kalyan Bainsla, Lavneesh Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Victim Rejects Caste Angle
Two accused in Gurugram Golf Course Road hit-and-run case were sent to judicial custody as the victim rejected attempts to frame the incident as caste-based.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Kalyan Bainsla and Lavneesh, the two accused in the Gurugram Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 1, 2026.
Advocate Lalit Bindal, appearing for the accused, said that the police had sought a 14-day remand, which was granted by the court. "Police sought a 14-day remand, and the Court granted the same. Both accused have been sent for a 14-day remand," Bindal told ANI.
Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavneesh, who was allegedly in the car with him at the time of the incident, were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram Police from Rajasthan following a two-day search operation. Sia was riding the bike when she was allegedly hit by a car. She said the incident should not be linked to casteism. The victim added that an attempt was being made on social media to shift the narrative and portray the incident as a caste-based issue, which she termed "illogical".
"Look, there is currently an attempt to shift the narrative on social media and frame this as a caste-based issue; personally, I do not want this linked to casteism. Everything being said is illogical. I firmly believe that casteism should not be a factor here. I don't understand the mentality of those targeting specific castes. This incident could have happened to anyone—any girl or even an elderly person. It isn't about casteism; it could have happened to anyone in the future. So, I feel that the current discourse is illogical," she told ANI.
When asked how she sees the ongoing investigation, the victim Sia informed that an SIT had been constituted to probe the case and she has full faith in the judiciary.
"Regarding the investigation, they placed the accused on two-day remand, and an SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed. Information has emerged that they had been drinking alcohol all night. I have faith in the judiciary to take the strict action I have demanded; they are doing their job," she said. Sia also said all four accused should face the harshest possible punishment.
"Look, I have stated that all four of them must receive the harshest possible punishment. If even one of them is let off, there is a risk that they could commit the same kind of incident in the future," she said.
The case was registered after Sia posted a video on social media on Sunday showing a vehicle allegedly driven by Bainsla speeding towards her and hitting her bike on Golf Course Road. The video later went viral, following which Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation.
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