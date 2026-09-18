ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Hit-And-Run: Kalyan Bainsla, Lavneesh Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Victim Rejects Caste Angle

New Delhi: Kalyan Bainsla and Lavneesh, the two accused in the Gurugram Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 1, 2026.

Advocate Lalit Bindal, appearing for the accused, said that the police had sought a 14-day remand, which was granted by the court. "Police sought a 14-day remand, and the Court granted the same. Both accused have been sent for a 14-day remand," Bindal told ANI.

Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavneesh, who was allegedly in the car with him at the time of the incident, were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram Police from Rajasthan following a two-day search operation. Sia was riding the bike when she was allegedly hit by a car. She said the incident should not be linked to casteism. The victim added that an attempt was being made on social media to shift the narrative and portray the incident as a caste-based issue, which she termed "illogical".

"Look, there is currently an attempt to shift the narrative on social media and frame this as a caste-based issue; personally, I do not want this linked to casteism. Everything being said is illogical. I firmly believe that casteism should not be a factor here. I don't understand the mentality of those targeting specific castes. This incident could have happened to anyone—any girl or even an elderly person. It isn't about casteism; it could have happened to anyone in the future. So, I feel that the current discourse is illogical," she told ANI.

When asked how she sees the ongoing investigation, the victim Sia informed that an SIT had been constituted to probe the case and she has full faith in the judiciary.