ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Hit-And-Run Caught On Dashcam; Police Launch Probe

Gurugram Hit-And-Run Caught On Dashcam; Police Launch Probe ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: A speeding SUV struck two men on a motorcycle on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, Haryana, before fleeing, prompting police to launch a hit-and-run probe using dashcam footage, officials said on Sunday.

The video, which surfaced online, shows the SUV suddenly emerging from a service lane and swerving sharply before colliding with the bike on the expressway. The impact pushed both riders onto the roadway and injured them seriously, while the SUV driver failed to stop after the collision and sped away. Police said the entire incident was captured on a dashcam of another vehicle travelling directly behind the motorcycle. The video has been handed over to authorities.