Gurugram Hit-And-Run Caught On Dashcam; Police Launch Probe
Gurugram police launched a hit-and-run probe after a dashcam video captured a speeding SUV hitting two motorcyclists on the Dwarka Expressway before fleeing the scene.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Gurugram: A speeding SUV struck two men on a motorcycle on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, Haryana, before fleeing, prompting police to launch a hit-and-run probe using dashcam footage, officials said on Sunday.
The video, which surfaced online, shows the SUV suddenly emerging from a service lane and swerving sharply before colliding with the bike on the expressway.
The impact pushed both riders onto the roadway and injured them seriously, while the SUV driver failed to stop after the collision and sped away.
THAR ROXX HITS BIKE RIDER ON DWARKA EXPRESSWAY— Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) September 27, 2026
A Thar Roxx allegedly hit a motorcycle on Dwarka Expressway late Saturday evening and fled the spot without stopping.
The biker and his pillion rider were injured in the crash. The entire incident was captured on the dashcam of a… pic.twitter.com/wo03XJGpPv
Police said the entire incident was captured on a dashcam of another vehicle travelling directly behind the motorcycle. The video has been handed over to authorities.
Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Sandeep said that a formal case has been registered. “We are currently reviewing the footage to identify the vehicle's registration plate and locate the driver,” he said.
The hit-and-run case comes after a string of recent similar collisions and road rage cases in the corporate hub, including a recent high-profile incident involving Sia Chauhan.
In response, Gurugram Police have intensified road safety campaigns. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East and Traffic) Sandeep Kumar, alongside Assistant Commissioner Vishnu Prasad, led a safety meeting at Gwal Pahari with approximately 60 motorcyclists from Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram.
Officials used the forum to issue strict warnings against reckless driving and stunts, while emphasising strict adherence to speed limits and lane discipline. Police clarified that traffic enforcement will be heavily stepped up, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating road regulations.
“A rider's responsibility on the road is not limited to their own safety,” Kumar told the riders, urging them to champion traffic compliance within their communities. “Adhering to rules and maintaining vigilance, rather than speeding, are the keys to minimising the risk of road accidents.”
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