Gurugram Doctor Held For Ramming Car Into Delivery Riders, One Critically Injured

Gurugram: A delivery rider was injured after a car driven by a local doctor rammed into him multiple times in Haryana’s Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Naveen Yadav, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor posted at the Primary Health Centre in Daulatabad, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim, Tinku, suffered severe injuries to his head, chest and legs and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where his condition remains critical.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of January 18 when several delivery riders were standing outside a Swiggy delivery point. CCTV footage of the incident, which later surfaced, shows the car moving forward and backwards repeatedly in an apparent attempt to run over the riders. One delivery rider sustained multiple fractures in the chest, abdomen, waist and legs and has been advised prolonged bed rest by doctors.

In his complaint, the injured rider, Tinku, a resident of Chandpur ki Dhani in Rewari district, stated that he works as a delivery executive with Swiggy. He alleged that the car driver arrived with a siren on, hit his motorcycle and threatened to kill him. He further claimed that the driver attempted to crush him three to four times by repeatedly reversing and accelerating the vehicle.