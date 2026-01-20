Gurugram Doctor Held For Ramming Car Into Delivery Riders, One Critically Injured
Police arrested a BAMS doctor in Gurugram for allegedly trying to run over food delivery riders over a property rental dispute.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Gurugram: A delivery rider was injured after a car driven by a local doctor rammed into him multiple times in Haryana’s Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Naveen Yadav, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor posted at the Primary Health Centre in Daulatabad, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police said the victim, Tinku, suffered severe injuries to his head, chest and legs and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where his condition remains critical.
According to police, the incident occurred on the night of January 18 when several delivery riders were standing outside a Swiggy delivery point. CCTV footage of the incident, which later surfaced, shows the car moving forward and backwards repeatedly in an apparent attempt to run over the riders. One delivery rider sustained multiple fractures in the chest, abdomen, waist and legs and has been advised prolonged bed rest by doctors.
In his complaint, the injured rider, Tinku, a resident of Chandpur ki Dhani in Rewari district, stated that he works as a delivery executive with Swiggy. He alleged that the car driver arrived with a siren on, hit his motorcycle and threatened to kill him. He further claimed that the driver attempted to crush him three to four times by repeatedly reversing and accelerating the vehicle.
Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ashok said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was upset over a neighbouring building being rented out to Swiggy at a higher rate, while his open property remained vacant. "The accused told police that the presence of delivery riders led to congestion in the area, blocked roads due to parked bikes and, according to him, affected property rentals," Ashok said.
The accused, a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony, was arrested on Monday evening, and the vehicle used in the incident has been seized. Further legal action is underway, police added.
Read More