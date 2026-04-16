Gurugram: Delivery Agent Killed As Speeding Thar Rams Motorcycle; Accused Flees
The delivery agent was critically injured and taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead.
By PTI
Published : April 16, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
Gurugram: A delivery worker died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Thar in Sector 49 here, police said on Wednesday.
They said a case has been registered in this connection against the driver of the offending vehicle, who fled after the accident.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar (20), a resident of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his family in Sector 71 and used to work as a delivery partner at Domino's Pizza in Omaxe Mall, Sector 49.
On Tuesday, when he was on duty and returning to the store on his bike around 2.30 pm, a Mahindra Thar vehicle hit his bike near Space I-Tech Park in Sector 49, police officials said.
Praveen was seriously injured in the accident and taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead. Police officials said that the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem conducted on Wednesday.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh, the investigating officer, said that efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused. "The driver of the offending Thar is being identified based on the vehicle's registration number, and the accused will be arrested soon," said ASI Bharat Singh.