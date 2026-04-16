ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram: Delivery Agent Killed As Speeding Thar Rams Motorcycle; Accused Flees

Gurugram: A delivery worker died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Thar in Sector 49 here, police said on Wednesday.

They said a case has been registered in this connection against the driver of the offending vehicle, who fled after the accident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar (20), a resident of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his family in Sector 71 and used to work as a delivery partner at Domino's Pizza in Omaxe Mall, Sector 49.