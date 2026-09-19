Gurugram Civic Body Issues 32 Challans, Imposes Rs 91,500 Fine On Shopkeepers For Open Dumping
The enforcement drive was carried out in Islampur, Sikanderpur furniture market, and Sadar Bazaar areas to improve sanitation in the city.
By PTI
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday issued 32 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 91,500 on shopkeepers for dumping garbage in the open and failing to maintain dustbins, an official spokesperson said.
The enforcement drive was carried out in Islampur, Sikanderpur furniture market, and Sadar Bazaar areas as part of the civic body's initiative to improve sanitation in the city.
कचरा फैलाने वालों पर MCG की कार्रवाई— MCG (@MunCorpGurugram) September 19, 2026
दुकानों के बाहर कूड़ा डालने व डस्टबिन नहीं रखने पर 32 चालान किए गए।
इस्लामपुर : ₹31,500
सिकंदरपुर फर्नीचर मार्केट : ₹50,000
सदर बाजार : ₹10,000
कुल जुर्माना: ₹91,500
दुकानदारों से अपील डस्टबिन रखें, खुले में कूड़ा न डालें और बाजारों की… pic.twitter.com/MBHUpq54ys
According to the MCG spokesperson, a breakdown of the penalties includes Rs 50,000 levied at the Sikanderpur furniture market, Rs 31,500 in Islampur, and Rs 10,000 in Sadar Bazaar.
Alongside the enforcement action, the civic teams are also conducting awareness drives to sensitise traders against scattering waste outside their business establishments, the official added.
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