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Gurugram Civic Body Issues 32 Challans, Imposes Rs 91,500 Fine On Shopkeepers For Open Dumping

The enforcement drive was carried out in Islampur, Sikanderpur furniture market, and Sadar Bazaar areas to improve sanitation in the city.

Gurugram challan
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram issued 32 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 91,500 on shopkeepers for dumping garbage in the open (X/@MunCorpGurugram)
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By PTI

Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday issued 32 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 91,500 on shopkeepers for dumping garbage in the open and failing to maintain dustbins, an official spokesperson said.

The enforcement drive was carried out in Islampur, Sikanderpur furniture market, and Sadar Bazaar areas as part of the civic body's initiative to improve sanitation in the city.

According to the MCG spokesperson, a breakdown of the penalties includes Rs 50,000 levied at the Sikanderpur furniture market, Rs 31,500 in Islampur, and Rs 10,000 in Sadar Bazaar.

Alongside the enforcement action, the civic teams are also conducting awareness drives to sensitise traders against scattering waste outside their business establishments, the official added.

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MCG GURUGRAM
GURUGRAM SHOPKEEPERS CHALLAN
GURUGRAM SHOPKEEPER GARBAGE DUMP
GURUGRAM NEWS
GURUGRAM CHALLAN

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