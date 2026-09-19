ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Civic Body Issues 32 Challans, Imposes Rs 91,500 Fine On Shopkeepers For Open Dumping

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram issued 32 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 91,500 on shopkeepers for dumping garbage in the open ( X/@MunCorpGurugram )

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday issued 32 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 91,500 on shopkeepers for dumping garbage in the open and failing to maintain dustbins, an official spokesperson said.

The enforcement drive was carried out in Islampur, Sikanderpur furniture market, and Sadar Bazaar areas as part of the civic body's initiative to improve sanitation in the city.