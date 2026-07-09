Gurugram Chokes After Heavy Rain: NH-48 Sees Massive Traffic Jam, Commuters Stranded For Hours
Gurugram received 115 mm of rainfall over 33 hours, triggering severe traffic congestion, flooded roads, and long commuting delays across the city.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Gurugram: Heavy rainfall once again brought traffic to a near standstill in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday, with long queues of vehicles seen on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) and several key roads as waterlogging disrupted movement across the city.
The fresh spell of rain came a day after large parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging, with flooded roads, stranded vehicles and traffic congestion exposing the city's drainage challenges despite pre-monsoon preparations.
Traffic towards Delhi moved at a crawl from Rajiv Chowk to the Sirhaul Toll Plaza, with vehicles inching forward for kilometres. Office-goers and other commuters were forced to spend several extra hours on the road as congestion worsened during peak hours.
115 mm Rain In 33 Hours Overwhelms Drainage System
The city received 115 mm of rainfall over the past 33 hours, including 83 mm on Tuesday and another 32 mm on Wednesday, overwhelming the drainage system and triggering widespread waterlogging across several areas.
Traffic was severely affected on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur, and Sohna Road, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down in waterlogged stretches, further slowing traffic and adding to congestion on key arterial roads. Waterlogging was also reported from Sectors 31 and 39, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Sector 10A, Pataudi Road, Basai Road, Kadipur and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.
People returning home from work remained stranded well past midnight, with many reporting delays of 5 to 6 hours due to gridlock.
More Personnel And Cranes Deployed To Ease Congestion
To manage the situation, teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the traffic police, and other agencies were deployed to drain water and regulate traffic.
The Gurugram Traffic Police said 24x7 special deployment has been put in place on NH-48. Authorities have deployed 260 additional personnel, five cranes, two Hydra machines, an ambulance, 17 motorcycle patrol units and six police vehicles to ensure smoother traffic flow and quickly remove stranded vehicles.
Police also reiterated that two-wheelers and three-wheelers are not allowed on NH-48 and advised them to use the service roads instead.
Rain-Related Incidents Reported Across City
Meanwhile, several rain-related incidents were reported from across the city. According to locals, a cyclist fell into a pit dug for a sewer line in Feroze Gandhi Colony; a cow was injured after slipping into another pit; and a school bus got stuck in a dug-up stretch in Rajendra Park.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall over the next few days. Authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid waterlogged routes wherever possible and follow traffic advisories.
Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body had undertaken drainage improvement works before the monsoon to address chronic waterlogging.
"Our objective is not merely to drain water during the rains but to provide a permanent solution to waterlogging issues through technical planning and a robust drainage network. Field teams have been instructed to continuously monitor vulnerable areas and ensure immediate action wherever required," he said.
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