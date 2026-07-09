ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Chokes After Heavy Rain: NH-48 Sees Massive Traffic Jam, Commuters Stranded For Hours

Gurugram: Heavy rainfall once again brought traffic to a near standstill in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday, with long queues of vehicles seen on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) and several key roads as waterlogging disrupted movement across the city.

The fresh spell of rain came a day after large parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging, with flooded roads, stranded vehicles and traffic congestion exposing the city's drainage challenges despite pre-monsoon preparations.

Traffic towards Delhi moved at a crawl from Rajiv Chowk to the Sirhaul Toll Plaza, with vehicles inching forward for kilometres. Office-goers and other commuters were forced to spend several extra hours on the road as congestion worsened during peak hours.

NH-48 Sees Massive Traffic Jam (ETV Bharat)

115 mm Rain In 33 Hours Overwhelms Drainage System

The city received 115 mm of rainfall over the past 33 hours, including 83 mm on Tuesday and another 32 mm on Wednesday, overwhelming the drainage system and triggering widespread waterlogging across several areas.

Traffic was severely affected on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur, and Sohna Road, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down in waterlogged stretches, further slowing traffic and adding to congestion on key arterial roads. Waterlogging was also reported from Sectors 31 and 39, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Sector 10A, Pataudi Road, Basai Road, Kadipur and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

People returning home from work remained stranded well past midnight, with many reporting delays of 5 to 6 hours due to gridlock.