ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Biker Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Arrested As Police Add Attempt-to-murder Charge

Advocate Naveen Bainsla, the lawyer representing accused Kalyan Bainsla's family, claimed that the incident was "merely an accident" and denied the allegations against his client.

The police took suo motu cognisance of a video of a car hitting female biker Sia on Golf Course Road and registered a case at Sector 56 police station on Monday. Sia had uploaded the video on her Instagram account. The video showed the car swerving to the left and hitting Sia.

The arrest comes after Gurugram police added the charge of attempt to murder (Section 109 of the BNS) in the case, which carries a provision for imprisonment up to 10 years.

"This is simply a case of an accident. They were riders, and they were provoking my friend. Sometimes, they would gesture as if asking him to race. When he increased the speed of the car slightly to move ahead, he lost control of the vehicle. A U-turn came ahead, and the car touched the bike. There is nothing more to the matter," he said.

Sia, meanwhile, posted another video on Instagram in which she further explained and rebutted the accused's claims.

Sia's family had submitted her written statement to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 56 police station on Monday. The police are also recording her detailed statement as part of the investigation.

"Yesterday, we submitted Sia's written statement to the SHO of Sector 56, Gurugram. Today, the SHO himself is coming here to record her verbal statement. Sia is experiencing severe muscle pain and muscle pulls, and her health has also deteriorated amid all this stress and hassle. We had requested the SHO to come here to record her statement. We want the strictest sections and maximum charges to be pressed against them. Primarily, let me state that we will push for charges of attempt to murder, hit-and-run and harassment," Sia's brother Deepankar Chauhan said.

He further said the accused may give their clarification."They may give their clarification. They may say that there were no cameras, but you can clearly see in the video that whenever anyone changes lanes, they do so slowly," he said. "If anyone hits someone by mistake, they would stop and wait," he added.

Deepankar said Sia had confirmed that there were four people inside the car and that she had clearly seen the faces of two of them. "Sia confirmed that there were four people inside the car. She saw two people very clearly. She has now given her statement to the media. She will also give one-on-one interviews," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty. "Whoever is found guilty will be apprehended. Whoever the culprit is, even if it happens to be from my own family, they too will be caught," Gautam said.