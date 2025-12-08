ETV Bharat / state

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day: Delhi CM Gupta, Six Cabinet Ministers Pay Homage At Golden Temple

CM Gupta along with the cabinet minister at the Golden Temple on Monday. ( PTI )

Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared pictures from inside the aircraft, showing Gupta and her cabinet colleagues — Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Misgra, Pankaj Kumar Singh — on their way from Delhi to Amritsar.

Visuals from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport showed Gupta stepping out amid tight security, where she and her ministers were welcomed with flower bouquets and garlands by BJP workers.

Sharing a glimpse of their visit to the Golden Temple, Gupta, in a post on X, said, "Salutations to the sacred land of Shri Amritsar Sahib. Today, we have come to express our gratitude to Guru Sahib, who blessed us with the privilege of service at the Red Fort and bestowed the grace to organise successful programs dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji."

Amritsar: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday landed in Amritsar with six cabinet ministers to offer prayers at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Gupta and her cabinet collegues inside the aircraft. (X|@mssirsa)

"Blessed to join Hon'ble CM @gupta_rekha Ji and other Cabinet members as we head to offer Ardas & Shukrana for the successful 350th commemorative functions. Praying for Waheguru's mehar and Sarbat da Bhala." Sirsa wrote on his X post.

Praying for continued blessing, Gupta, in another post, said, 'After bowing my head at Sri Harmandir Sahib, my mind found satisfaction. Waheguru Ji, may You keep Your hand of grace upon everyone."

"It was a great privilege to have the opportunity to serve the congregation by washing their used utensils at the water stall set up for the congregation in the parikarma at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Darbar Sahib. Receiving the privilege of serving the congregation is, in itself, a grace of Akal Purakh," Sirsa said in another post on X.

Security arrangements around the shrine and nearby areas have been significantly increased to ensure the smooth movement of the delegations.

Gupta said this gesture of offering prayers at Harmandir Sahib is a mark of the Delhi government's respect for the Sikh community and a tribute to Delhi's shared heritage, demonstrating that even in difficult times, the Guru's light guides and unites everyone.

The three-day "Gurmat Samagam" at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25 established itself as one of the most grand and religious events in independent India. Jointly organised by the Delhi Government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, the gathering attracted a record six lakh devotees from Delhi, other states, and abroad for homage to the Ninth Sikh Guru for his eternal sacrifice. The grandeur of this event was further enhanced when President Draupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries visited the Red Fort to pay homage.