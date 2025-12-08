Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day: Delhi CM Gupta, Six Cabinet Ministers Pay Homage At Golden Temple
Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Misgra and Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with her, were warmly welcomed at the airport.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Amritsar: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday landed in Amritsar with six cabinet ministers to offer prayers at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Sharing a glimpse of their visit to the Golden Temple, Gupta, in a post on X, said, "Salutations to the sacred land of Shri Amritsar Sahib. Today, we have come to express our gratitude to Guru Sahib, who blessed us with the privilege of service at the Red Fort and bestowed the grace to organise successful programs dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji."
श्री अमृतसर साहिब की पवित्र धरती को नमन।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) December 8, 2025
आज हम गुरु साहिब का शुक्राना करने आए हैं, जिन्होंने लाल किले पर हमें सेवा का सौभाग्य दिया और गुरु तेग़ बहादुर साहिब जी के 350वें शहीदी दिवस को समर्पित सफल कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने की कृपा बख़्शी।
ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ, ਸਿਫ਼ਤੀ ਦਾ ਘਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ… pic.twitter.com/5zsEASL6xp
Visuals from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport showed Gupta stepping out amid tight security, where she and her ministers were welcomed with flower bouquets and garlands by BJP workers.
Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared pictures from inside the aircraft, showing Gupta and her cabinet colleagues — Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Misgra, Pankaj Kumar Singh — on their way from Delhi to Amritsar.
"Blessed to join Hon'ble CM @gupta_rekha Ji and other Cabinet members as we head to offer Ardas & Shukrana for the successful 350th commemorative functions. Praying for Waheguru's mehar and Sarbat da Bhala." Sirsa wrote on his X post.
ਸੇਵਕ ਕਉ ਸੇਵਾ ਬਨਿ ਆਈ— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 8, 2025
ਹੁਕਮ ਬੂਝਿ ਪਰਮ ਪਦੁ ਪਾਈ।। (ਅੰਗ 292)
Blessed to join Hon’ble CM @gupta_rekha Ji and other Cabinet members as we head to offer Ardas & Shukrana for the successful 350th commemorative functions.
Praying for Waheguru’s mehar and Sarbat da Bhala. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GMbPXEwcTG
Praying for continued blessing, Gupta, in another post, said, 'After bowing my head at Sri Harmandir Sahib, my mind found satisfaction. Waheguru Ji, may You keep Your hand of grace upon everyone."
ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਮਨ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਸਭ ‘ਤੇ ਮਿਹਰ ਭਰਿਆ ਹੱਥ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖਣ।#ShriGuruTegBahadurJi pic.twitter.com/T1is80ci6G— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) December 8, 2025
"It was a great privilege to have the opportunity to serve the congregation by washing their used utensils at the water stall set up for the congregation in the parikarma at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Darbar Sahib. Receiving the privilege of serving the congregation is, in itself, a grace of Akal Purakh," Sirsa said in another post on X.
ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ, ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਪਰਿਕਰਮਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਗਤ ਲਈ ਲਾਈ ਗਈ ਜਲ ਦੀ ਛਬੀਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਗਤ ਦੇ ਜੂਠੇ ਬਰਤਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਭਾਗ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਭਾਗ ਮਿਲਣਾ ਆਪਣੇ-ਆਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਕਾਲ ਪੁਰਖ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਹੈ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MDJ6Vmqdc0— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 8, 2025
Security arrangements around the shrine and nearby areas have been significantly increased to ensure the smooth movement of the delegations.
Gupta said this gesture of offering prayers at Harmandir Sahib is a mark of the Delhi government's respect for the Sikh community and a tribute to Delhi's shared heritage, demonstrating that even in difficult times, the Guru's light guides and unites everyone.
The three-day "Gurmat Samagam" at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25 established itself as one of the most grand and religious events in independent India. Jointly organised by the Delhi Government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, the gathering attracted a record six lakh devotees from Delhi, other states, and abroad for homage to the Ninth Sikh Guru for his eternal sacrifice. The grandeur of this event was further enhanced when President Draupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries visited the Red Fort to pay homage.
