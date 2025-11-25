Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th Martyrdom Day: Bhagwant Mann Unveils Big Plans For Anandpur Sahib
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Sri Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made several major announcements on Tuesday during the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Guru, Sri Tegh Bahadur, at Sri Anandpur Sahib.
Mann announced the construction of a world-class university in the name of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur. He said the Punjab government is in talks with Sikh organisations in this regard, and work will begin soon.
ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਧਰਤੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਨੰਦਪੁਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ 'ਰੰਘਰੇਟੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਕੇ ਬੇਟੇ' ਨਾਲ ਨਿਵਾਜੇ ਗਏ ਭਾਈ ਜੈਤਾ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ 'ਭਾਈ ਜੈਤਾ ਜੀ ਮਿਊਜ਼ੀਅਮ' ਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਦੌਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 25, 2025
ਅਜਿਹੇ ਮਿਊਜ਼ੀਅਮ ਸਾਡੀ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਨ ਲਈ ਅਹਿਮ ਰੋਲ ਅਦਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ। pic.twitter.com/VccG9Dkyi2
Apart from this, he also announced the construction of a new heritage street in Sri Anandpur Sahib. According to Mann, it will reflect the cultural and historical importance of the city.
He also announced that Charan Ganga Stadium will be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities. Mann also said government shops in the city will be renovated to give a uniform look.
Free bus-auto service in three holy cities
Chief Minister Mann said that devotees visiting these religious places will no longer face any travel-related problems and the government will ensure complete facilities. Along with this, completely free bus and auto services will be provided to devotees in Amritsar Sahib, Talwandi Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib, the total cost of which will be borne by the government.
Charan Ganga Stadium to be modernised
Mann announced that the Charan Ganga Stadium of Sri Anandpur Sahib will be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities, so that upcoming religious/cultural events and sporting activities can be organised.
"Many places in foreign countries may be beautiful, but when any scientist or officer comes to Sri Anandpur Sahib, he will know that there is something special on this earth, different from the world. Because Guru Sahib has sacrificed his life to save this country," Mann added.
Mann, along with his wife, Gurpreet, and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reached Sri Anandpur Sahib. The leaders paid tribute to the Sikh Guru Sri Akhand Path Sahib on the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and the martyrs Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni.
"In line with the expectations of millions of Sikhs around the world, my government has made humble efforts to make the commemorative events a lifetime opportunity. The government and the people of Punjab consider themselves most fortunate to be a part of this grand and sacred historical occasion," Mann added.
