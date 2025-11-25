ETV Bharat / state

Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th Martyrdom Day: Bhagwant Mann Unveils Big Plans For Anandpur Sahib

Sri Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made several major announcements on Tuesday during the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Guru, Sri Tegh Bahadur, at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Mann announced the construction of a world-class university in the name of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur. He said the Punjab government is in talks with Sikh organisations in this regard, and work will begin soon.

Apart from this, he also announced the construction of a new heritage street in Sri Anandpur Sahib. According to Mann, it will reflect the cultural and historical importance of the city.

He also announced that Charan Ganga Stadium will be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities. Mann also said government shops in the city will be renovated to give a uniform look.

Free bus-auto service in three holy cities