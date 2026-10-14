Kashmir's Gurez Witnesses Shutdown After Death Of Woman, Stillborn Baby Due To ‘Delayed’ Treatment
The woman and her stillborn baby died after a delay in shifting her from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dawar Gurez to District Hospital Bandipora.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Bandipora: The Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday observed a shutdown following the death of a pregnant woman and her stillborn baby.
The deaths occoured after a delay in shifting the woman from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dawar Gurez to District Hospital Bandipora.
According to locals, Haseena Begum, a resident of Menzgund in Tulail, required urgent medical attention but could not be shifted to Bandipora in time due to a delay in obtaining administrative permission amid a road closure.
After the deaths, Gurez observed a shutdown in protest against the deaths. The incident has raised fresh concern among residents over inadequate emergency healthcare facilities and lack of medical access in the remote area.
The incident has also raised questions about the availability of medical staff and transport during emergencies in Gurez.
Harsh weather and road closures have left residents struggling to access specialised healthcare in the area.
Earlier, the woman was taken to a local health facility, from where she was referred to another hospital in Bandipora after her condition deteriorated. The referral was allegedly delayed due to the closure of the road.
Residents have expressed concern over the difficulties faced by patients requiring urgent medical attention, particularly in winters when severe weather leads to disruption in connectivity to Gurez.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez said the woman arrived at SDH Gurez in the evening, where medical tests revealed a stillbirth.
BMO said the medical team administered treatment and referred her to District Hospital Bandipora at around 7 pm.
However, due to the road closure, permission for travel from the administration could not be obtained until 4 am, which delayed her transportation.
According to the account shared by local residents, the woman died on the way while being taken to Bandipora for hospitalisation.
BMO said the medical team made every possible effort to treat the patient and facilitate her referral but was “helpless under the circumstances created by the road closure after recent snowfall.”
Local residents have sought an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death and the delay in obtaining administrative permission. They have further sought improvement in emergency healthcare and transportation arrangements for patients available in the remote region.
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