ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir's Gurez Witnesses Shutdown After Death Of Woman, Stillborn Baby Due To ‘Delayed’ Treatment

Bandipora: The Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday observed a shutdown following the death of a pregnant woman and her stillborn baby.

The deaths occoured after a delay in shifting the woman from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dawar Gurez to District Hospital Bandipora.

According to locals, Haseena Begum, a resident of Menzgund in Tulail, required urgent medical attention but could not be shifted to Bandipora in time due to a delay in obtaining administrative permission amid a road closure.

After the deaths, Gurez observed a shutdown in protest against the deaths. The incident has raised fresh concern among residents over inadequate emergency healthcare facilities and lack of medical access in the remote area.

The incident has also raised questions about the availability of medical staff and transport during emergencies in Gurez.

Harsh weather and road closures have left residents struggling to access specialised healthcare in the area.

Earlier, the woman was taken to a local health facility, from where she was referred to another hospital in Bandipora after her condition deteriorated. The referral was allegedly delayed due to the closure of the road.

Residents have expressed concern over the difficulties faced by patients requiring urgent medical attention, particularly in winters when severe weather leads to disruption in connectivity to Gurez.