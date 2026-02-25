ETV Bharat / state

Gurdaspur Police Personnel Killing Linked To Pakistan-Based ISI; One Accused Killed In Encounter

Gurdaspur: The killing of two police personnel in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district has been linked to Pakistan-based ISI handlers, with one accused arrested and one killed in an encounter, police said on Thursday. The third accused is still at large, and a hunt for him is on, they said.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff in charge, Gurmeet Singh, also sustained injury in the operation and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The three accused carried out the killings at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by spy agency ISI, they said. The Punjab Police identified the three as Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21), both residents of Adhian village, and Dilawar Singh (19), a resident of Alinangal village.

On Sunday, assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the international border.

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sandeep Goel said they had arrested Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh in connection with the murder and found that they were in touch with Pakistan-based and ISI-backed handlers to kill the policemen.

“Pakistan is constantly trying to attack us, but the Punjab Police has thwarted their attempts. ISI was trying to create chaos in Punjab, but we have foiled the conspiracy,” Goel said.

Goel said that during questioning, Ranjit Singh disclosed that the pistol used in the crime was hidden within the jurisdiction of the Behrampur police station. A police team took him along to recover the weapon. However, due to dense fog in village Galdi, the police vehicle overturned, injuring personnel.