Gurdaspur Police Personnel Killing Linked To Pakistan-Based ISI; One Accused Killed In Encounter
Punjab Police said the killing of two police personnel in Gurdaspur was orchestrated by Pakistan-based ISI handlers.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Gurdaspur: The killing of two police personnel in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district has been linked to Pakistan-based ISI handlers, with one accused arrested and one killed in an encounter, police said on Thursday. The third accused is still at large, and a hunt for him is on, they said.
Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff in charge, Gurmeet Singh, also sustained injury in the operation and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The three accused carried out the killings at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by spy agency ISI, they said. The Punjab Police identified the three as Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21), both residents of Adhian village, and Dilawar Singh (19), a resident of Alinangal village.
On Sunday, assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the international border.
Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sandeep Goel said they had arrested Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh in connection with the murder and found that they were in touch with Pakistan-based and ISI-backed handlers to kill the policemen.
“Pakistan is constantly trying to attack us, but the Punjab Police has thwarted their attempts. ISI was trying to create chaos in Punjab, but we have foiled the conspiracy,” Goel said.
Goel said that during questioning, Ranjit Singh disclosed that the pistol used in the crime was hidden within the jurisdiction of the Behrampur police station. A police team took him along to recover the weapon. However, due to dense fog in village Galdi, the police vehicle overturned, injuring personnel.
Taking advantage of the accident, Ranjit Singh managed to flee from the spot. An alert was immediately issued across the Gurdaspur district after the police informed the PCR about his escape. Since he had already been arrested earlier, the police were aware of his appearance and clothing at the time of escape.
Later, CIA staff in charge, Gurmeet Singh, spotted a suspect on a motorcycle near an old school. When signalled to stop, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire at the police team. Police retaliated, injuring the accused. He was admitted to a hospital but died during treatment, officials said. The search for the third accused, Inderjit Singh, is underway.
DIG Goel said the accused were allegedly motivated by money and were in contact with an ISI handler. “They carried out this act for the sake of money. Dilawar Singh was promised Rs 20,000, but he had received only Rs 3,000 so far. The entire deal was worth around Rs 2 to 4 lakh,” he said.
Doctors treating the injured personnel said five police personnel were admitted to the hospital, including one who sustained a gunshot wound. The remaining four are stable. Gurmeet Singh, who was also shot, is under medical observation, and his condition is stable, the doctor said.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the incident was carried out at Pakistan’s behest with the aim of spreading terror within the Punjab Police. “They are trying to attack our country through Punjab. But bullets cannot penetrate the chest of the Punjab Police and BSF; they return. Our police is standing firm to protect the nation. The accused have been arrested, and one has died in an encounter,” Mann said.
