Delhi Police Busts Pak-Sponsored Terror Module, Arrests Three

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an active terrorist module with the arrest of three terrorists.

The Special Cell's investigation revealed that the network was operating under the direction of Shahzad Bhatti, who was based in Pakistan and plotting attacks in India at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, said, "The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a module led by a Pakistani national, Shahzad Bhatti who is a gangster currently operating at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency. Three individuals have been arrested. One is Hargunpreet Singh from Punjab. The second is Vikas Prajapati from Datia, Madhya Pradesh, and the third is Arif from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh."