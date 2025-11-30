Delhi Police Busts Pak-Sponsored Terror Module, Arrests Three
The accused were operating on the direction of Shahzad Bhatti, a gangster based in Pakistan.
New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police busted an active terrorist module with the arrest of three terrorists.
The Special Cell's investigation revealed that the network was operating under the direction of Shahzad Bhatti, who was based in Pakistan and plotting attacks in India at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.
Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, said, "The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a module led by a Pakistani national, Shahzad Bhatti who is a gangster currently operating at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency. Three individuals have been arrested. One is Hargunpreet Singh from Punjab. The second is Vikas Prajapati from Datia, Madhya Pradesh, and the third is Arif from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh."
Kushwaha, stated that the accused were involved in hurling a hand grenade in front of the Gurdaspur City police station in Punjab. The Special Cell's investigation revealed that the module had been preparing to attack several other sensitive locations across the country. The accused had conducted recce of several locations and videotaped them to carry out further grenade attacks.
Bhatti was using social media platforms and other contacts to mobilize youth. He was luring people into this network.
According to the Special Cell, one or two more links to the module have been identified, which are being shared with Punjab Police. Further investigation will lead to the arrest of more individuals. A pistol and 10 days' worth of ammunition were recovered from Prajapati. Kushwaha, stated that the action has dealt a major blow to the Pakistan-sponsored terror network and has successfully prevented several potential attacks.
