Guntur Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Paramour, Spends Night Watching Adult Content

Duggirala: In a shocking case, a woman killed her husband in connivance with her paramour and spent the night watching adult content alone in Chiluvuru village under Duggirala mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, police said on Wednesday evening.

Elaborating on the case, Mangalagiri Rural Circle Inspector Venkatabrahman and Duggirala sub-Inspector Venkataravi said on Wednesday that Lokam Shivanagaraju, an onion trader from Chiluvuru, died under suspicious circumstances two days ago. He married Lakshmi Madhuri in 2007, and the couple have two sons. Madhuri worked at a ticket counter in a cinema hall in Vijayawada.

During that time, she became acquainted with one Gopi from Sattenapalli, and the duo developed an extramarital affair. Considering her husband's business as "shameful", she persuaded Lokam to quit it. Since Gopi ran a car travel business in Hyderabad, Madhuri sent Lokam there for a job. After working for some time, Lokam returned to Chiluvuru, leading to disputes between the couple, police said.

"As Lokesh was mostly working from home, he turned out to be an obstacle to the relationship between Madhuri and Lokesh, and she decided to somehow get rid of him," a police official said.

On the night of January 18, the official said, Madhuri prepared biryani for dinner and mixed 20 sleeping pills into it before serving it to Lokesh.