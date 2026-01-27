ETV Bharat / state

Guntur Shocker: Man Murdered After Mixing Sleeping Pills In Biryani; Wife, Her Paramour And A Doctor Arrested

Guntur: Almost a week after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances here in Andhra Pradesh, Duggirala Police on Monday arrested his wife, her lover and an RMP (Rural Medical Practitioner) doctor for allegedly mixing sleeping pills in his mutton biryani and later suffocating him to death.

Sharing details during a press brief at the police office, Guntur SP Vakul Jindal said the murder was a fallout of extramarital affair, which the victim was opposing. The concerned doctor was arrested on charges of assisting them in perpetrating the crime.

Victim Lokam Shivanagaraju (48), a resident of Chiluvuru village in Duggirala mandal, had married Lakshmi Madhuri in 2008, and they have two children.

Police said Shivanagaraju was facing financial problems due to losses in his onion business and online share trading. During this time, Lakshmi Madhuri was working at a movie theatre in Vijayawada, where she befriended and developed a relationship with one Kondaveeti Gopi of Garlapadu village in Sattenapalli mandal, which later turned into an extramarital affair.

She reportedly told Gopi that her husband was torturing her and physically abusing her. Not in support of her husband’s onion business, she sent him to work under Gopi, who ran a car travel business in Hyderabad. However, when Shivanagaraju learnt about the affair, he returned home to Chiluvuru and severely reprimanded his wife.

'Mixed Sleeping Pills In Biryani'

Police said that nearly a month ago, as part of the plan, accused Lakshmi got the property transferred from her husband's name to her own. After the transfer, she told Gopi that she wanted to kill her husband. Accordingly, Gopi, along with one of his friends Kambampati Suresh, an RMP doctor from Erraguntlapadu village in Phirangipuram mandal, arranged sleeping pills.