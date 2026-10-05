ETV Bharat / state

Guntur Couple Donates $100 Million To US University To Support Innovative Research

Guntur: A couple from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur has donated $100 million (approx. Rs 10 crore) to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

The donation by Dr Ambati Srimannarayana and his wife Rama will be invested, and the annual income generated from it will be used to provide scholarships to exceptionally talented students. The couple presented the donation at an event held in Fresno, California.

UCSF Dean Jose M. Barral Sanchez said the donation from the Ambati couple would support innovative research in fields of rural medicine, ultrasound technology, and family medicine.

Dr Srimannarayana expressed his desire to repay the debt of gratitude he owes to both his motherland and the United States, where he has settled. He has been serving as a Clinical Professor of Urology at UCSF since 1986.

A founding member of the Urology Associates of Central California (UACC), Dr Srimannarayan is certified by the American Board of Urology. Aside from his general urology practice, he also subspecialises in urological oncology. He is an experienced urologist committed to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of tumours.

Dr Srimannarayana's practice welcomes a wide array of patients, including male and female patients, and their urologic needs. He is one of a few physicians within the group that provides services to paediatrics.