Guntur Couple Donates $100 Million To US University To Support Innovative Research
The donation by Dr Ambati Srimannarayana and his wife Rama will be invested, and the annual income generated from it will be used for scholarships.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Guntur: A couple from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur has donated $100 million (approx. Rs 10 crore) to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).
The donation by Dr Ambati Srimannarayana and his wife Rama will be invested, and the annual income generated from it will be used to provide scholarships to exceptionally talented students. The couple presented the donation at an event held in Fresno, California.
UCSF Dean Jose M. Barral Sanchez said the donation from the Ambati couple would support innovative research in fields of rural medicine, ultrasound technology, and family medicine.
Dr Srimannarayana expressed his desire to repay the debt of gratitude he owes to both his motherland and the United States, where he has settled. He has been serving as a Clinical Professor of Urology at UCSF since 1986.
A founding member of the Urology Associates of Central California (UACC), Dr Srimannarayan is certified by the American Board of Urology. Aside from his general urology practice, he also subspecialises in urological oncology. He is an experienced urologist committed to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of tumours.
Dr Srimannarayana's practice welcomes a wide array of patients, including male and female patients, and their urologic needs. He is one of a few physicians within the group that provides services to paediatrics.
Dr Srimannarayana is among the medical staff of all hospitals in Fresno, including Valley Children's, Saint Agnes, Community Medical Centres, and Tulare District Hospital.
Educated in India, he holds a Masters Degree in Surgery and was a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He completed his residency in Ireland at the Royal College of Surgeons. He came to the United States after being hired by the University of Iowa to serve on the faculty of the Urology Department.
His experience in education continued when he was awarded the title of Clinical Professor of Urology at the UCSF, where he continues to train physicians in residency at the Fresno campus.
Amongst many distinctions in the urological field, Dr Srimannarayana is a professional member of the American Medical Association, Fresno-Madera Medical Society, American Urological Association, Western Section-American Urological Association, the Society of Academic Surgeons, and the Association of Veterans Affairs Physicians.
Amidst his busiest schedule, Dr Srimannarayana manages time to play golf and tennis (often on the same day) and also cherishes the moments he spends with his wife Rama and kids.
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