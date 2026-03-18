Gunshots Fired At Panjab University Campus, Student Leader Targeted; Security Bolstered
The incident occurred while Panjab University's cultural fest was underway.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Chandigarh: Security has been tightened at Panjab University campus after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a student leader near the Department of Botany on Tuesday evening, leaving the premises in chaos. No casualties were reported, police said.
According to police, at around 5:50 pm, two youths arrived in front of the parking lot in Sector 14 on a scooty and allegedly fired two rounds, targeting Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) leader Jashandeep Singh. One of the bullets hit a parked car belonging to a student and Jashandeep managed to escape without injury.
Upon information, police teams reached the spot and the area was cordoned off. Security agencies are presently examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles and efforts are on to nab the assailants as soon as possible.
DSP Dalbir Singh, who visited the campus with a forensic team said, "The investigation so far has revealed that two bullets were fired. All CCTV cameras are being examined. A police team has been set up to search for the accused, and they will be arrested soon. A white car, owned by a woman, at the parking lot, was hit by a bullet. The forensic team has examined the car and videography of the bullet mark has also been completed."
In view of the incident, security has been intensified in the campus to prevent any further escalation of gang-related violence during the ongoing cultural fest.
The incident occurred during the university's 'Night Star' cultural fest. The Bambiha Gang, in association with Gopi Ghanshyampurya and Kaushal Chaudhary groups, has claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.
Notably in March 2025, a violent clash broke out between two groups of students during a concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma at Panjab University. During this, four students suffered injuries after assailants attacked them with a knife, and one of them later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased student, Aditya Thakur, was a resident of Himachal Pradesh and a second-year teacher training student at Panjab University. The Sector 11 police station had registered a murder case in this regard.
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