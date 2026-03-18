ETV Bharat / state

Gunshots Fired At Panjab University Campus, Student Leader Targeted; Security Bolstered

Chandigarh: Security has been tightened at Panjab University campus after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a student leader near the Department of Botany on Tuesday evening, leaving the premises in chaos. No casualties were reported, police said.

According to police, at around 5:50 pm, two youths arrived in front of the parking lot in Sector 14 on a scooty and allegedly fired two rounds, targeting Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) leader Jashandeep Singh. One of the bullets hit a parked car belonging to a student and Jashandeep managed to escape without injury.

Upon information, police teams reached the spot and the area was cordoned off. Security agencies are presently examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles and efforts are on to nab the assailants as soon as possible.

DSP Dalbir Singh, who visited the campus with a forensic team said, "The investigation so far has revealed that two bullets were fired. All CCTV cameras are being examined. A police team has been set up to search for the accused, and they will be arrested soon. A white car, owned by a woman, at the parking lot, was hit by a bullet. The forensic team has examined the car and videography of the bullet mark has also been completed."