ETV Bharat / state

Guns Trained For Rajasthan Urban Civic Body Polls

Jaipur: Guns are trained for the 309 urban civic body elections in Rajasthan. These bodies will go to polls on September 9 and 11. This is the first time in Rajasthan's history that elections are being held simultaneously across all urban local bodies.

The polls are considered to be a major test of the state's urban political dynamics. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking its government's mid term achievements to the public while the Congress is attacking the state government on local issues, urban problems and the government's performance. Significantly, this time the scope of the elections is vast with 309 bodies, 10,245 wards and approximately 1.44 crore voters.

These elections are significant in Rajasthan's history because they are being held simultaneously in all the urban bodies including municipal corporations, councils and municipalities. The results will be declared on September 14 and this will be followed by the election of mayors, chairmen and presidents along with that of vice-presidents and deputy mayors.

The polls are being held in 10,245 wards of 10 municipal corporations, 47 municipal councils and 252 municipalities in major cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Bhilwara and Pali to smaller towns. This is an occasion for the political parties to showcase their organizational strength at the booth level.

Voting will take place in 162 municipal bodies in the first phase on September 9 and in 147 bodies in the second phase on September 11. Voting for 150 wards in Jaipur Municipal Corporation will take place in the second phase while other local bodies in the district go to polls in the first phase. Jaipur city has approximately 24.20 lakh voters making it the largest among all the municipal bodies in the state. In contrast, Bundi's Indragarh Municipality has only 4,744 voters.

There are a total of 14,403,853 voters in the 309 municipal bodies of which 73,98,415 are male and 70,04,927 are female. The number of female voters is almost equal to that of men. This balance is crucial for the political parties.

This is why both the major parties are targeting women voters while raising issues related to family, security, sanitation, roads, drinking water, health, and local amenities as part of their campaigns. Personal connections and image of the candidate play a crucial role in the outcome of local polls.

The State Election Commission (SEC) faces a significant challenge to conduct these polls in two phases by making adequate administrative and security arrangements. Approximately 1,15,000 personnel will be deployed for election duty along with 98,790 Police personnel for security at thousands of polling stations.

There are around 58 lakh voters in the 18-35 year age group that are a crucial segment for political parties to be addressed on issues related to social media, employment, education, paper leaks, skill development, startups, job opportunities and improved civic amenities.

Election control rooms have been set up at the state and district levels from where election related information, complaints and matters related to law and order will be monitored. The SEC has fixed the maximum election expenditure limit for candidates at Rs 3.50 lakh for Municipal Corporation, Rs 2.50 lakh for Municipal Council and Rs 1.50 lakh for Municipality. Special arrangements have been made for disabled voters. Along with providing necessary facilities at the polling stations, Voter Assistance Booths (VAB) have also been set up to help the voters. Observers have been appointed to monitor the elections.