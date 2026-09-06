Guns Trained For Rajasthan Urban Civic Body Polls
This is the first time in Rajasthan's history that elections are being held simultaneously across all urban local bodies
Published : September 6, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Jaipur: Guns are trained for the 309 urban civic body elections in Rajasthan. These bodies will go to polls on September 9 and 11. This is the first time in Rajasthan's history that elections are being held simultaneously across all urban local bodies.
The polls are considered to be a major test of the state's urban political dynamics. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking its government's mid term achievements to the public while the Congress is attacking the state government on local issues, urban problems and the government's performance. Significantly, this time the scope of the elections is vast with 309 bodies, 10,245 wards and approximately 1.44 crore voters.
These elections are significant in Rajasthan's history because they are being held simultaneously in all the urban bodies including municipal corporations, councils and municipalities. The results will be declared on September 14 and this will be followed by the election of mayors, chairmen and presidents along with that of vice-presidents and deputy mayors.
The polls are being held in 10,245 wards of 10 municipal corporations, 47 municipal councils and 252 municipalities in major cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Bhilwara and Pali to smaller towns. This is an occasion for the political parties to showcase their organizational strength at the booth level.
Voting will take place in 162 municipal bodies in the first phase on September 9 and in 147 bodies in the second phase on September 11. Voting for 150 wards in Jaipur Municipal Corporation will take place in the second phase while other local bodies in the district go to polls in the first phase. Jaipur city has approximately 24.20 lakh voters making it the largest among all the municipal bodies in the state. In contrast, Bundi's Indragarh Municipality has only 4,744 voters.
There are a total of 14,403,853 voters in the 309 municipal bodies of which 73,98,415 are male and 70,04,927 are female. The number of female voters is almost equal to that of men. This balance is crucial for the political parties.
This is why both the major parties are targeting women voters while raising issues related to family, security, sanitation, roads, drinking water, health, and local amenities as part of their campaigns. Personal connections and image of the candidate play a crucial role in the outcome of local polls.
The State Election Commission (SEC) faces a significant challenge to conduct these polls in two phases by making adequate administrative and security arrangements. Approximately 1,15,000 personnel will be deployed for election duty along with 98,790 Police personnel for security at thousands of polling stations.
There are around 58 lakh voters in the 18-35 year age group that are a crucial segment for political parties to be addressed on issues related to social media, employment, education, paper leaks, skill development, startups, job opportunities and improved civic amenities.
Election control rooms have been set up at the state and district levels from where election related information, complaints and matters related to law and order will be monitored. The SEC has fixed the maximum election expenditure limit for candidates at Rs 3.50 lakh for Municipal Corporation, Rs 2.50 lakh for Municipal Council and Rs 1.50 lakh for Municipality. Special arrangements have been made for disabled voters. Along with providing necessary facilities at the polling stations, Voter Assistance Booths (VAB) have also been set up to help the voters. Observers have been appointed to monitor the elections.
Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh has claimed that preparations are being completed regarding polling stations, election personnel, EVMs, security arrangements and training.
“For the first time, elections are being held under the concept of 'One State, One Election.' The Commission will strive to ensure a peaceful election process, which is why voting will be conducted in two phases," he said.
Meanwhile, efforts are being made to reach the first time voters through social media platforms, WhatsApp groups, youth conferences and college-campus outreach.
While the BJP has focused its campaign on the state government's work and youth participation in the party organization, the Congress is carrying out a ‘GenZ for Change’ campaign. Both the parties claim to have given more than 50% tickets to the young people.
Local issues, along with political ones, are expected to directly impact these civic elections. Issues like traffic and sanitation in Jaipur, traffic and urban pressure in Kota, water in Jodhpur, tourism and urban infrastructure in Udaipur, and roads and sanitation in Bikaner can play a major role in poll outcome. Each ward will have its own issue alongside the larger political narratives of the BJP and the Congress.
The real battle is expected to be at the booth level for which both the major parties have developed strategies to activate workers. The BJP has held a series of organizational meetings urging local leaders and candidates to increase contact with voters. The Congress is also trying to activate its organization and reach out to the voters at the local level.
Social media is also a major tool this time. Targeting young voters, campaigning is being carried out on various platforms. Both parties are communicating their issues and allegations and counter-allegations to the public through digital means.
BJP President Madan Rathod and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma are trying to garner support through road shows. Meanwhile, the Congress has also instructed senior leaders to tour the constituencies.
BJP’s General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi said, “The party will take the issue of ‘two and a half years versus five years’ to the public. During Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's two and a half years in office, many new dimensions of development were established in the state.”
On the other hand, the Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara said, “The people are fed up with the two and a half years of the BJP rule and will now vote for the Congress for a change.”
The question remains that how many voters will come out to cast their votes? Urban areas often display a different voting pattern than rural elections. The participation of working-class, youth, employed and migrant voters can influence the election outcome. Voting percentages, especially among young and first-time voters, can significantly alter the electoral equation.
Also Read
Kota MC Elections: Lord Hanuman’s Photo Appears On Voters’ List, Leaves Authorities Red-faced